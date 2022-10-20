If you think your KFC potato and gravy tastes like rubbish - make it yourself

Put your cooking skills to the test and upstage the Colonel.

Fast food outlet KFC has been dealing with a number of complaints on social media that their classic side dish is now tasting “watery” and “plastic”.

The potato and gravy, a staple of any visit to KFC, is no longer up to scratch in some people’s minds. Things have gone from finger-lickin' good to finger pointing, with feedback questioning a potential tweak in the recipe or if a new plastic container holding the dish to blame.

“Took back potato n gravy tonight because we went to dish it up and was the most HORRID thing we've tasted,” one person said on the KFC Facebook page.

“Potato and gravy tasted really funky, only ok things were chips and popcorn chicken,” added another.

SCREENSHOT One of the many complaints about KFC's potato and gravy.

If you’re in the group that has noticed a difference, then it might be time to roll up your sleeves and see if you can do better than the Colonel.

Where do you start? Well here is how to make the gravy (without the need to use roast drippings) and the fluffiest of potato mashes. Combine and you’re away laughing with no chance of it cooling down before you pull out of the drive through.

No Roast Cheat Gravy

You can also make a vegetarian version of this gravy by using meat-free stock.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp plain flour

500ml chicken or vegetable stock, heated

2 tsp Vegemite or dark soy sauce

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

sea salt and pepper

Method:

Melt the butter in a saucepan. Scatter the flour over the top and stir with a wooden spoon over gentle heat for 3 to 4 minutes. The idea is to cook the flour until lightly golden, so it doesn't taste raw.

Start adding the hot stock slowly, stirring quickly to incorporate the flour. Add the Vegemite and thyme and whisk until smooth, then simmer for a good 15 minutes.

If too thin, continue to simmer and reduce. If too thick, add more stock. Taste for salt and pepper. Strain the gravy through a sieve, and serve hot.

Fluffy potato mash

There are a few key things to achieving a light, fluffy mash. Choice of potato is important; floury main-crop potatoes are best. Even your trusted Agria or Red Rascal can be waxy in the new season.

Ingredients:

800g (4 medium) floury potatoes, peeled and cut into large pieces

3/4 cup milk, soy milk or vegetable stock

30g butter or 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra to serve

Salt to taste

Method:

Boil or steam the potatoes until cooked through. If boiling, drain and leave in the colander for 5 minutes to let the steam escape and the potatoes dry off.

In a saucepan, heat the milk until just before boiling point, add the potatoes, butter or oil and salt to taste, and gently mash with a potato masher.

If you have a ricer, place the peeled potatoes in the ricer and press through into the hot milk. With a fork gently stir in the butter or oil and salt to taste. Drizzle with extra olive oil or top with a knob of butter before serving.