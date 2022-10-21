Why would you think screaming at service staff is acceptable?

Chef Sam Mannering: “Just last week we had a couple of absolute James Cordens of our own”.

Sam Mannering is a chef, Auckland restaurant owner and recipe writer for Stuff.

OPINION: James Corden has had a tough week. Poor dear found a hair in his meal. Horror upon horror, there was a bit of egg yolk in the egg white.

Such calamitous events will no doubt be chiselled into columns and obelisks, to be read forever more with delicious dread by future generations; the Troy or Atlantis of our time. Like Pharoah or Caesar, his reaction was swift and immense, the consequences vast. All shall quake at his wrath.

TWITTER James Corden “apologised profusely” after a restaurateur banned him and called him out online.

I don’t really care about James Corden. I met him in a bar once, in Wellington. He seemed nice-ish. I’ve never seen his show. It appears he’s charming to people when it counts. I am equal measures amused and concerned about how quick the rest of us will be to judge his ridiculous outburst.

The only reason my ears pricked up is because it burnishes our own smug sense of denial about what is deemed socially acceptable restaurant behaviour. We’ll tut and click and within a week most likely abuse some poor minimum wage cafe worker over a flat white that wasn’t quite the same temperature as the surface of the sun.

Do you speak to your lawyer like that? Or your builder, car salesman or furniture dealer? Aside from everything else, the grotesque classist snobbery of it. If I admonished my accountant the way I’ve been spoken to about an egg being slightly less runny than expected, she would, not impolitely, not unreasonably, show me the door.

Just last week we had a couple of absolute James Cordens of our own.

Upon being presented with menus, they duly ordered.

Our sides are arranged horizontally along the bottom of the menu, with dashes in between them. It is perfectly clear. We’ve never had an issue before. This particularly darling group of diners decided that it constituted one meal. Fries, side salad, fish rillettes, kumara croquettes, bacon, smoked fish and avocado, all for the grand total of $6. They asked for the fries, apparently expecting the whole shebang. The tirade that followed, when the reality was made clear, was nothing short of Vesuvian.

Behaviour like this makes me wonder how these people get on with things like driving a car, or doing tax returns; the mild inconvenience of waiting in line at a chemist, or having a lightbulb blow.

If one snobbish turn deserves another, then yes, I will say that screaming at service staff is the most painfully embarrassing Hyacinth Bucket faux pas there is, far worse than jetskis or timeshares or showing off in a hire purchase convertible.

Pure suburban snobbery, a class-conscious insecurity, a misguided assumption that it enhances the appearance of one’s wealth and sophistication. It doesn’t.

I literally broke up with someone over how they spoke to people in restaurants. It disgusted and embarrassed me in a way that little else can.

And lastly, the ever lurking threat of online reviews. Write away. Nobody cares that much. You’re not that special. I only wish we could write reviews in return.

Supplied/Stuff Mannering, at his Auckland restaurant.

Yes, they do have an effect on business, but a desire to destroy another person’s business because of something so minute and petty is nothing short of sociopathic, and that’s how it looks.

Such is the competitive nature of hospo that we feel like we ought to bow and scrape, and the customer comes to expect it. We are creating monsters, essentially.

You know I jest, really. Most of you are delights. But have a thought for those in the industry. The produce bill has doubled in six months, but flat whites aren’t $12. Nor are brunches $45. It pays to be grateful any of us are around at all; after the rollercoaster of the last few years, those of us who remain blink in amazement.

I wonder what Basil would’ve said to Corden. It would have been neither pretty nor dignified, but ultimately, the subtext remains forever relevant. Pick your battles. You never know what is going on behind the scenes. It’s nice to be nice.