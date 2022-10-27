Substitutes make egg-free cooking a piece of cake as new welfare standards drive prices up

With the right alternative ingredient, you can even make meringues without egg.

Like so many grocery items in New Zealand the price of eggs has increased, and looks set to go up even further when new welfare standards for hen laying become law.

This article was originally published in May 2019.

Kiwis are embracing ethical eggs, but there's a downside - with demand for barn and free-range eggs outstripping supply, eggs are becoming scarce and expensive in New Zealand supermarkets.

But they are still one of our favourite foods, with the Egg Producers Federation of New Zealand claiming that Kiwis consume 230 eggs per person, or close to 100 million total, a year.

With eggs becoming harder to come by and increasing numbers of people eschewing animal products altogether, egg substitutes are set to grow in popularity. But are all faux-oeufs created the same?

The answer is no, says Auckland-based Little Bird Organics founder Megan May.

SUPPLIED Megan May of Little Bird Organics says there are plenty of other whole foods that substitute well for eggs.

Egg is a versatile substance that acts in different ways in different dishes, so when developing recipes for the Little Bird Kitchen cafe or for Little Bird's product range, May has a range of ingredients that she calls on for her vegan dishes.

"You don't really want to substitute eggs with something that's highly processed," she says, "because eggs are a whole food."

Following that philosophy, let's look at natural ingredients you can use in your cooking - some of which may already be languishing in your pantry - rather than products made in a factory designed to mimic eggs.

You shouldn't have to shell out for something that's not a real egg, after all.

Light and fluffy

If you're looking to achieve height like you'd get from beaten egg whites, says May, "you'll want to use chickpea brine."

Also known as aquafaba, the liquid that you'd usually pour down the sink after draining a tin of chickpeas can be whipped into an aqueous froth.

"It's usually a waste product," May points out, "so it's nice and cheap."

Little Bird uses chickpea brine in its popular aioli, May says, and it's good to use to produce a fluffier cake like a sponge.

"You can even make meringue with that," she says. "Pretty much anything you want to use egg white for you can substitute aquafaba."

Binding

When an egg is doing the work of bringing your dish together, however - say for making burger patties, or in a denser cake or loaf - you'll need to use a substance that can perform the function of a whole egg.

In this instance, May's go-to is flaxseed ground into a flour and mixed with water.

unsplash Eggs are expensive. What else can you use?

"It has a very similar structure to egg," she says.

Chia seed, which has a closer texture to egg white, is also a good option, as are arrowroot and tapioca.

"You can also use things like mashed banana, or peanut or almond butter, or even apple sauce," May adds.

Those ingredients also provide fat, which is valuable for some recipes, as well as the binding effect.

Savoury Dishes

When making fritters or other fried foods, May will often turn to baking soda activated with apple cider to achieve the desired effect.

Carbonated drinks, such as soda water or even beer, can also be good in this scenario.

"You could also use a chickpea flour," says May, or flaxseed or tofu.

"They're high in protein and provide a good bind."

Flavour

Flax and chia won't add flavour to your dish, so are a good option for things like cakes where the flavour should be neutral.

Fruits, nuts and the like will, but that might not be a bad thing depending on what you're cooking. Apple sauce, for example, would enhance an apple cake.

But what if you want something to actually taste like egg - scrambled eggs, say?

RNZ Soon most New Zealand eggs will be stamped with a number that lets people who buy them trace their eggs to the farm they came from. (Video first published in June 2019)

"It's nice to be able to replicate that a little bit," May agrees. "They're quite a comforting food."

Here she suggests a dish of scrambled tofu with volcanic salt.

"That's got the sulphur, which makes it taste more eggy."

Little Bird also makes chickpea tofu into an egg-free omelette.

"A lot of these things do provide protein and other things that you would be wanting to get from an egg nutritionally," May points out. Flax and chia, for example, are high in Omega 3s.

Don't despair, then, if the supermarket shelves are empty. Turns out you might be able to make an omelette without breaking eggs after all.