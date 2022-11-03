Auckland's secret wars: Two noodle houses feuding over the same name and menu

The two Mt Albert BBQ Noodle Houses on Auckland’s New North Rd have been engaged in a years-long feud over name ownership, with neither willing to budge.

There are many secret wars Auckland – conflicts you'd never know are happening until you dig a little deeper.

In part two, we find that animosity has been simmering away in the kitchens of two Auckland restaurants for years. They're both known as the Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House, but the fight over which is original – and best – may never be resolved.

Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House and Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House sit side-by-side on New North Rd, and while they may have the same name and serve the same food, they are not the same restaurant.

Like many feuds, this story begins with a family.

Back in 2005, Huali Qui started Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House with his cousin, owning a 50/50 share of the central Auckland business for the next 10 years.

In 2015, things got tricky when the tenancy period for 930 New North Rd finished and the landlord wanted to take control of the premises.

This is when Qui swung into action, and set up shop next door, eventually opening a new Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House.



Qui presented his listing with the New Zealand Companies Register to Stuff, which shows his business is called is Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House.

Because of this, Qui maintains that his business is the original noodle house, because he is the original owner.

Following the split between cousins in 2015, the landlord of the building brought Qui’s cousin back on board to help him, after the landlord tried and failed to run his own version of a Chinese noodle house.

Together they opened Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House, five years ago.

“They saw that our business was very successful with the original name, so they wanted to copy us,” Qui’s son, who was translating Qui and Stuff’s conversation, said.

“They were very tricky. They dropped the Mt Albert, then they added Mt Albert and dropped the BBQ, and then they added 932 in front,” the son said.

On the New Zealand Companies Register, the other noodle house is listed as 932 Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House.

Because the 932 Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House is located in the site of the first Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House from 2005, the owners and manager of 932 claim to be the original owners.



Qui’s cousin is no longer involved with 932 Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House, after new owners bought the business three years ago.

932’s manager, Alice Lau, told Stuff it would be too risky to change the name now.

“There would be too much risk. Our loyal and returning customers know this is Mt Albert BBQ Noodle House,” Lau said.

Having the same name comes with its problems, with customers often picking up orders from the wrong restaurant.

“Next door will ask what they’ve ordered, and then they just make whatever the customer says and steal our order,” Qui’s son said.

Lau accused 930 of doing exactly the same thing.

“They just prep something really fast and give it to them, which means we end up with all of this wasted food,” she said.

Qui said that 932 has copied their menu, because he has the same menu he had back in 2005, but Lau has an explanation for this.



“We have the same chef working here that worked in the first noodle house – he is just cooking the meals he created himself,” Lau said.

932 also suffered after Guy Williams’ popular YouTube show, New Zealand Today, did a story about the noodle house feud in 2019.

Lau explained the New Zealand Today segment was filmed a few months before the current owners of bought the noodle house, and it showed the cousin refusing to shake hands with Qui.

“I don’t know why he did that, but it affected our business, it is still affects us today,” she said.

“People wanted to go to the Guy Williams restaurant, they wanted to take a picture with the trophy,” Lau said, referring to a trophy Williams awarded Qui in the show.

The two restaurants have reached a stalemate – 932 wants to come to an amicable solution, but 930 just wants to move on.

“We aren’t worried about them. Our business is doing well, we know we are the best,” Qui’s son said.

Lau isn’t sure what can be done to reconcile this long-running feud, but one thing is for certain: no-one is about to change their name.