Horowhenua company hot on the trail of finding the perfect chilli sauce

Anne Corkran from Emoyeni Products shows off one of the chillis the business grows. Two of their sauces have just been recognised at the New Zealand Artisan Awards.

Perfecting their chilli sauce is a constant process for an award-winning Horowhenua company.

Anne and Steve Corkran of Emoyeni Products grow lettuce, herbs and microgreens, as well as make seasonings and salts, at the base of the Tararua Range in Tokomaru.

They have been growing produce for more than 20 years, but recently they have started to grab people’s attention with their chilli sauces, with two awards at the recent New Zealand Artisan Awards and four placings at the Australian Mr Chilli Awards earlier this year.

Their Chilli Chocolate Plum Jam received a silver award at the New Zealand Artisan Awards and the Silent Assassin Sauce received a bronze award. Their Chilli Apricot Sauce won the hot fruit sauce category at the Mr Chilli Awards.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Anne Corkran in one of the tunnel houses where they grow their plants, including hydroponic lettuce.

Anne Corkran said it was cool to be acknowledged alongside recognised brands.

They have hundreds of different chilli seedlings, which they use to create their sauces.

Corkran said they experimented with flavours and honed the sauces based on feedback, then settled on a final recipe to develop.

“A lot of it is thinking ‘I want to do this, how can I do it?’.”

The hottest sauce was still in the feedback stage, called Hot Spot Sauce, which was made with a lot of fresh chillis.

“The very first sauce we ever made was when Steve couldn't get his Kaitaia Fire [sauce] he used to put on everything.

“He said ‘you have to make me one’. I did a test run making one and someone suggested taking this to the market.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Some of the many chilli plants Emoyeni Products grows.

The Scoville Scale measures how spicy a chilli is and a normal jalapeno is about 5000 on the scale.

One of the Corkran’s Carolina Reaper chillis measures more than a million.

When they first bought the block of land in the early 1990s, it was “two big empty paddocks, then the easterly wind came through it and just about blew us off the face of the earth”.

They planted shelter belts, which keeps the warmth in, and they grow most of their plants in tunnel houses, which helps even out the weather extremes, but they still need sun.

Corkran was working as a principal and Steve was in the army then. They started growing flowers to export and changed over the years into growing produce.

Nothing had been planned and it was “more any opportunity that has shown itself and we've rolled with it”.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Emoyeni Products’ Chilli Chocolate Plum Jam received a silver award and the Silent Assassin Sauce received a bronze award at the New Zealand Artisan Awards.

The sauce venture, “their semi-retirement plan”, was going nicely before the Covid-19 pandemic, which was a setback, but things had picked up again.

They have a commercial kitchen for making sauces and seasonings.

They sell their products at markets in Manawatū and around the lower North Island, online and at a few stockists.

Their bestseller is Nana's Pickle, which is Corkran’s grandmother's recipe.