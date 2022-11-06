NZ to hopefully get Michelin star system in next five years, French Café owner says

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot.

One of New Zealand’s leading restaurateurs hopes Michelin stars will be in Aotearoa inside five years.

Sid and Chand Sahrawat, who own Auckland dining institutions The French Café and Cassia and have just opened new venture Kol, discuss the restaurant rating system on the latest episode of Simon Bridges’ Generally Famous podcast.

“I think they're good, because it really sets the benchmark in terms of what restaurants are at that time,” Sid says.

“I think if you're travelling to a different country, as a visitor, it's good to see those kind of accolades for a place. So you know what you really want to try.

“I would say in the next five years, hopefully we'll get [it].”

Sid notes that maintaining or improving a star rating can put pressure on restaurants.

“It's taxing as a business because there's always a financial outlay to become a three-star [the maximum number awarded]. You have to have probably 1000 wines on your wine list, you have to have the best of the best ingredients.”

But he’s a fan of the system rewarding venues of all sorts.

“It's not just about fine dining, it's about what they think is good. You know, a hawker market stall in Singapore is one-star.

“Then you could go to the most pristine setting in Tokyo and that could still be a one-star as well, so I like that they're not holding it just for fine dining or smart dining.”

The hat system run by Cuisine Magazine in Aotearoa is “equally reliable”, Chand says.

“If you go to a three-star, this is what you can expect, if you go to a one-star, this is what you can expect.

“What we do talk about is where do we see a concept or a restaurant ... we don't see, for example, Kol being a three Michelin star or a three-hatted restaurant.

“So you set yourself a target and say, ‘this is where I see myself to be’, or ‘I don't even want one [star or hat], I just want to have fun, I make people happy’. There are so many times we've gone to a two-star and it's been all right, and [then] we've gone to something that has no stars and has been even more fab.”

To listen to the full interview, in which the Sahrawats speak about what they ate while growing up in India, their influences in cuisine and where they go out to eat, go to stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous.

