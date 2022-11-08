Try Nana Alice's rice pudding from Christall Lowe's new cookbook, Kai

Christall Lowe takes us through some of the recipes from her beautiful new cookbook, Kai.

When Christall Lowe decided to write a cookbook based on food she grew up eating, the first task was to contact her whānau for recipes. It was more difficult than you might imagine.

People like her grandmother and aunties, Lowe says, “didn’t write recipes down. It’s all in their heart, all in their head, all in their hands. It’s about touch, feel, taste, something more innate, so trying to extract recipes from someone like my Nana was really, really hard.”

Take nana’s steamed pudding. Planning to make it for 100 people for a school function, Lowe asked her grandmother for the recipe for the dish she had been making for decades, which she did, on a “little scrap of paper”.

”I thought, I’d better test it out first,” chuckles Lowe. “It turned out like a big rubber ball.”

A quick google suggested there may be some ingredients missing.

CHRISTALL LOWE Food photographer Christall Lowe also did all the styling and photography for her first book.

”I called her and said, ‘Is there meant to be butter in this recipe?’ And she said ‘Yeah - of course!”

Work on the book began about six years ago. Lowe’s Nana died in 2019. “I was fortunate to capture a lot of time in the kitchen with her before that.”

Lowe’s book, Kai: Food stories and recipes from my family table, is all about memory and the way a family’s story is told through its food. The central figure in the book and indeed in Lowe’s food memory is her grandmother, at whose feet Lowe learned about food and cooking.

”She was a huge inspiration for me,” Lowe says. “The central thing was her manākitanga; sharing with others, caring for others through food, that’s what I really wanted to express.”

Lowe is not a chef, but food has always been an important part of her life. After leaving her native Feilding to study Interior Architecture at Victoria University, her thesis project was to design a restaurant with spaces for not only a kitchen but a garden and hāngī pit that she wanted to capture each aspect of the “life of kai”.

She worked as an interior designer, sold kitchenware in an online boutique, and while still at university started a business selling her own flaxwork (she has since sold it).

Christall Lowe Silverbeet boil-up from Kai.

About 20 years ago, Lowe became a food photographer and stylist. Entirely self-trained, she has established herself as one of the best in the business, and was named New Zealand Food Photographer of the Year at the 2022 Pink Lady International Food Photography Awards.

But she always wanted to write a cookbook, she says, although her aim for Kai was to produce something more than that.

“It’s not a book about Māori food, or Kiwi food,” she says. “It’s about our food, and not just the food – the flavour memories.”

Every recipe in the book has a story or memory attached to it. In some cases, as with the steamed pudding, rice pudding or boil-up, the recipes in Kai are almost exactly those Lowe grew up eating.

CHRISTALL LOWE Lowe, pictured with her grandfather, based her recipes on the food and flavours she grew up eating.

Others, like the strawberry “toppa” ice blocks or Black Doris plum sorbet, are more a riff on memorable flavours.

“I don't think (sorbet) existed in the 80s!” Lowe laughs. “The plum sorbet came from a memory of eating plums in my Nana's backyard.”

Not all the recipes are based on childhood memory, either. The recipe for hotcakes, for example, is straight out of the 90s and 2000s heyday of the Wellington cafe, which Lowe experienced when she moved there to study.

”We didn't have cafes in Feilding in the 90s,” she says. “I’d never had a Malaysian curry, I’d never had a hot chocolate apart from McDonalds.”

Lowe introduces each recipe in the book by explaining its significance to her.

“It is a deeply personal book for me,” she says, but “it’s not just a cookbook. It’s more than a cookbook. It’s about capturing the essence of the kai and also about celebrating kai, but also (inspiring) others to find their own flavour memory or to make it their own and to be inspired to cook and to share.”

CHRISTALL LOWE Nana Alice’s rice pudding from Kai.

Recipe: Nana Alice Rice Pudding

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

4 tbsp rice (preferably short-grain)

1 heaped tbsp sugar

3 cups milk

1⁄2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1⁄4 tsp ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg or ground cardamom (optional)

Method:

Heat oven to 140°C.

Put all ingredients into a medium ovenproof or enamel baking dish and mix thoroughly.

Bake for 2 hours or more, until browned according to your liking, stirring a few times throughout the first hour. I prefer a cooking time of 21⁄4 hours for an

extra-caramelised top!

Serve while still hot, with peaches and cream.