Brunch with a twist: How a trail of clues led across Auckland for mystery picnic

REVIEW: Early on a recent weekend morning I found myself trekking around Auckland CBD with my family in torrential rain, trying to cobble together a mystery picnic.

There’s nothing my family loves more than an activity, and we much prefer an adventure over a standard lunch. Throw a puzzle or eight in the mix, and we’re sold.

On this particular morning we were on the ‘Family Mystery Picnic’ offered by AmazingCo, which is a platform that provides fun ways to enjoy your city.

The aim of the game is to solve a series of clues sent to your phone, which will lead you to multiple locations, picking up food to add to your picnic to have at the end.

Amazing Co/Supplied The ‘Family Mystery Picnic’ is one of the experiences offered by AmazingCo.

My family of six – my mum, dad, husband, brother and his girlfriend - received the first of eight clues the night before. Via our family group chat we answered seven film trivia questions, with the first letter of each answer revealing our starting location.

When the six of us met at Rude Boy Deli & Eatery​ at 11am the next day, heavy rain showers were drenching Auckland, and downtown was crammed with marathon runners, resulting in a few closed roads and lack of parking space.

With the odds stacked against us, we collected our first round of offerings: a choice of juice from Rude Boy’s menu. And, of course, another clue.

Once we’d solved it we trekked up Customs Street to our next destination, Le Paris French Eatery​ at Elliott Stables, where we picked up three big boxes of assorted cheese, cured meat, warm bread and pickles – the ideal picnic food.

The next two clues instructed us to head to the Sky Tower and then the Viaduct, and as born-and-bred Aucklanders – minus one – we decided to give those a miss.

Instead, we solved the next clues remotely from our dry spot at Elliott Stables and then skipped along to the next destination that we knew involved food.

Our next clue took us to Commercial Bay, one of Auckland’s newest malls complete with an impressive upmarket food court.

From there, we picked up three big salads from H&T Kitchen​, complete with chicken, beef and a vegan cauliflower mix.

There, one of the women behind the counter tells us the salad bar usually has five or so groups doing the mystery experience, and thankfully, no one was deterred by the rain.

Amazing Co/Supplied AmazingCo experiences are available in multiple places throughout the world.

Our final food stop was the hip Italian restaurant and bakery Amano, where we collected six beautiful doughnuts – three crème brulée, and three custard.

Like true amateurs we forgot to bring the advised picnic basket, and were carrying all the food in our hands, which didn’t make the cross-city adventure any easier.

The last clue instructed us to finish the experience with a picnic in Albert Park, which would have been a beautiful location if not for the weather.

Fortunately, my brother lives in an apartment near Britomart, so we decamped for an indoors picnic rather than shivering under the rotunda with other mystery experience groups.

The full assortment, once unloaded, was a pretty good spread: for $60 a head, there’s a raw juice, cheeses, breads and meats, three big salads with a generous serving of protein, and a doughnut to finish it all off.

Emma Clark-Dow/Stuff The final spread was epic, and filled our tummies after trekking around Auckland for two and a half hours.

When asked about how AmazingCo chooses their food vendors, co-founder Jeremy Cox said they “research an area to find the best independent hidden gems”.

Although the experience was slightly tainted by the weather, we all had a lot of fun, and it was a new, different way to experience Auckland CBD.

Cox said the idea for the mystery experiences emerged from a combination of love for games, food and day trips, with a range of different experiences on offer.

“AmazingCo originally was founded to help people celebrate special milestones at home before we expanded into out-and-about experiences,” he said.

Amazing Co/Supplied Jeremy Cox, co-founder of Amazing Co, said the idea for the mystery experiences emerged from a combination of love for games, food and day trips.

Cox said the experiences were for tourists and locals alike.

“The routes by foot are particularly great for tourists because they tend to be located inner city, so tourists can enjoy a bit of sightseeing and exploration whilst on the route,” he said.

“We wanted our experiences to be self-guided adventures that would enable people to discover their own backyard in a new way.”