This brie-lliant cheese has been crowned the best in the world

The 2022 World Cheese Awards took place in Newport, Wales. (File photo)

The best cheese in the world has been named.

A gruyère from Switzerland was chosen by a panel of judges in the 2022 edition of the World Cheese Awards.

Judges described the Le Gruyère AOP surchoix as a "really refined, hand-crafted cheese" that melts on the tongue and has notes of herbs, fruits and leather, CNN reported.

"A cheese with a lot of taste and bouquet."

The winning cheese was entered by Swiss cheese maker Vorderfultigen and affineur (refiner) Gourmino.

Gruyère is a type of Swiss or Alpine cheese. It generally has a sweet but slightly salty taste, and its flavour varies with age.

It is named after the medieval town of Gruyères in Fribourg, Switzerland.

There were 4434 cheeses from 42 countries entered in the awards, CNN reported.