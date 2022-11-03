Young butchers in Hamilton, Hawke's Bay named best in the country

Rhys Tamanui of Hawke’s Bay’s Waipawa Butchery was named Butcher Apprentice of the Year.

Young butchers from Hamilton and Hawke’s Bay are off to the world champs after winning top prizes at the National Butchery Awards.

Brad Gillespie from New World in Rototuna, Hamilton, was named Young Butcher of the Year at Thursday night’s ceremony.

Rhys Tamanui from Waipawa Butchery in Hawke’s Bay was crowned Butcher Apprentice of the Year.

As well as trophies, the pair won all expenses paid trips to the World Butchers’ Challenge in 2024, to compete with the New Zealand national team.

READ MORE:

* Apprentice butcher on top of the world

* From Thorndon to Belfast: Wellington butcher Ben Henry represents NZ at world competition

* New Zealand's best butcher and apprentice revealed



Gillespie and Tamanui were given the top place trophies after a two-hour cutting test in which the final six young butchers from regional competitions around the country broke down a size 20 chicken, a full pork loin, beef rump, a leg of lamb and a mystery cut of Canadian beef T-Bone into a display of value-added products, in front of judges, friends and family.

They also answered a multi-choice test and impressed judges in an interview.

Jeremy Garth, of Corey’s Master Butcher in Christchurch, was the runner-up for Young Butcher, and Anton Rameka from New World Regent in Whangarei the runner-up apprentice.

Stuff Jack Pooley, a butchery apprentice at Wellington's Thorndon New World supermarket, is part of a team bringing smiles to customers' faces with their unique mince characters.

In the individual product competitions, Luka Young from Pak ‘n Save Kaitaia won Best Beef Product, Garth of Corey’s Master Butchers won Best Pork Product, and Sam Chapman from New World Preston’s in Christchurch took out Best Chicken Product.

Chapman also won the Emerging Talent Award, while Michael Irving of Warkworth Butchery won Cleanest Bones.

Head Judge Peter Martin, butchery training adviser at Skills4Work in Auckland, said this year’s competition was the closest he had seen.

“Having judged the regionals back in September I saw a very high standard of work from all the entrants,” said Martin.

Supplied Young Butcher of the Year Brad Gillespie with his winning meats.

“To take out the national title tonight competitors really needed to be exceptional, and that is exactly what we saw... It is also wonderful to see the support from whānau, friends and workplaces which goes a long way in getting the competitors to this level.”

Meanwhile, in the more fun-focused Master Butcher Teams Challenge, Australian team Black Gloves won.

It was the first year the competition was open to international teams.

Craig Munro, Brett Laws and Garreth Gorringe beat out The Cowboys, comprised of Auckland butchers James Smith, Craig Haze and Charles Compston, in a competition to create the best meat display.