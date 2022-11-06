‘Vibrant, busy’: Why 2022 is a ‘unicorn year’ for restaurant dining

Bali Nights has once again been nominated for inclusion in the 100 Iconic Auckland Eats list.

Kiwis are flocking back to restaurants despite the looming threat of recession, with dining numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

It’s a welcome shift for restaurateurs after a ropey start to the year, with Raechal Ferguson from Wellington’s Field & Green saying there’s been a noticeable uptick.

“The first six months of the year were really difficult, because although people could go out, they didn’t want to go out,” Ferguson says.

“But certainly this second half of the year, it really does feel a lot more vibrant, and busy.”

Data from the Restaurant Association’s Consumer Dining Insights report, which surveyed 2000 people, showed that 90% of Kiwis were now dining out at least once every few weeks.

Of those diners, 40% ate out 1-2 times per month (compared to 37.5% pre-pandemic), 46% ate out 1-3 times per week (48.5% pre-pandemic), and 3.5% ate out more than four times per week (6% pre-pandemic).

Diners spent an average of $78 per week on eating out, and reported they were motivated by good food (92%) and special occasions (74%), and because they enjoyed socialising (65%).

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Field & Green staff prepping in the kitchen during Covid alert level 2. L-R: Head chef Tak Tanaka, executive chef Laura Greenfield, sous chef Sam Stott.

Convenience was much less significant, with just 21% of diners saying their eating out was motivated by a lack of time.

The Covid takeaways trend is now reversing, with the average takeaway frequency decreasing by 25% since 2021. That decline looks set to continue, with 29% of diners saying they intended to purchase fewer takeaways over the next six months.

Lisa Levy of Christchurch’s Inati says out-of-country visitors are also helping boost numbers.

“There has been an increase, this month especially, in those coming out and dining. It’s great. There’s tourism returning, and we’re starting to see people from overseas.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lisa Levy is a co-owner of Inati restaurant at 48 Hereford Street, Christchurch.

“We’ve had the cruise ships docking at Lyttelton Harbour too, but bringing people in only for the daytime. It would be quite nice if they could stay a night so that we could have some of them in town for the evening.”

Levy says one particular issue this year has been the number of table bookings that are cancelled last-minute, which prompted Inati to introduce a $50 credit card pre-authorisation on the weekends.

“In the event of somebody not showing up, we charge that, and it seems to have reduced the number of people not turning up,” she says.

Ferguson says no-shows have also been an issue for Field & Green, which is also now taking pre-authorisation credit card details.

“We’ve only got two tables that seat six people, and we had one evening where both cancelled last-minute, and we didn't have the opportunity of refilling them. So that’s effectively a third of the restaurant not used.”

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois says the industry faces a mixed bag of challenges.

“Customer hesitancy has still been a factor at different times over the year and the industry has faced new impacts such as staffing shortages, increased costs and cost of living increases affecting consumers’ ability to spend,” says Bidois.

SUPPLIED Marisa Bidois is chief executive of the Restaurant Association.

“It’s clear however that confidence is returning and that this brings with it a desire to once again enjoy the pleasures of dining out.”

Bidois’ cautionary approach is echoed by Krishna Botica of Auckland’s Cafe Hanoi, who says while restaurants welcome the return of diners it’s not all plain sailing.

“Many of us are recovering, but the pace at which we do so is being hamstrung by having to stay on top of the cost of goods, staffing levels, opening hours - there are all sorts of things that people have had to curtail in order to just stay open. For example, menu development,” says Botica.

“There are not many restaurants around Auckland that are going to be doing any big changes on menus any time soon, because everyone’s working in the business, not on it.”

David White/Stuff Krishna Botica says while it’s good that diners are returning, restaurants still face significant challenges.

Levy says recent changes in accreditation requirements have made it difficult to attract potential workers from offshore.

“We’re not seeing people necessarily apply from overseas that want sponsorship, and we’re not seeing the return of working holiday visas at this stage,” says Levy.

“The cost of travel is very expensive, and due to inflation the cost of living in New Zealand is very expensive, so we’re not as desirable as we once were.”

Botica says a unique mix of factors means 2022 is shaping up to be a “unicorn year” for the restaurant scene.

“Any other year you would see numbers in restaurants possibly dropping with the threat of recession and house prices going down. But we are not seeing that, we are seeing an opposite reaction.

“People are just relieved to have some sense of normality.”