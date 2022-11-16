Christmas Sorted: This is the label to look for when buying ham

Santa Claus is not the only one flying into Aotearoa this Christmas – your Christmas ham will be crossing borders to get here too.

Before you fork out, you need to check the pork out – according to Consumer NZ, 90% of Christmas hams are imported.

NZ PORK/Supplied Look for this label when purchasing pork products, to ensure your pork is from accredited New Zealand farms.

“We know that a lot of New Zealanders would be very surprised that 60% of all pork consumed in New Zealand is imported,” NZ Pork chief executive Brent Kleiss told Stuff. “For processed products like ham and bacon it is much higher.”

To help buyers find a Christmas ham from a pig born and raised in New Zealand, NZ Pork has created two labels – the PigCare label and the 100% NZ Ham/Bacon label.

As at January 1, 2022, there were 78 farms certified under the PigCare programme.

“Anything that comes under the PigCare label,” Kleiss explained, “you can be sure it is part of the animal welfare assurance industry.”

When you buy a local ham, you are putting your dollar towards New Zealand farmers and better animal welfare standards, according to Kleiss.

“When you pay for an imported ham for Christmas, you have really got to think about what you are putting your money towards and what you are choosing to support.

NZ PORK/Supplied NZ Pork would like to see the country of origin labelling issue “cleared up”.

“Our employment standards in New Zealand are hands down better than most other countries we import from ... high rates of pay, good human resources obligations upon employers, and great auditing systems that keep people safe.”

New Zealand’s animal welfare system means the pigs are not kept in sow crates or hog hotels, as is common practice in major exporting countries such as China, and NZ Pork is reviewing practices to reduce the period pigs spend in crates.

NZ PORK/Supplied New Zealand standards are high across the board for pig farming, according to NZ Pork chief executive Brent Kleiss.

“The new proposals that we have put forward go drastically beyond anywhere else,” said Kleiss. “We are thinking of trimming down the maximum amount of time in farrow rates from four weeks to seven days which is one of the biggest changes in a generation for our farms.”

Pigs born and raised overseas are subject to their countries’ animal welfare regulations, which tend to be more lax than New Zealand laws. Most importers to New Zealand use sow crates, encaging the animal for most of its lifespan.

“The New Zealand standards are high across the board for pig farming ... there is no country that exports to New Zealand that beats us,” said Kleiss.

NZ Pork developed the PigCare programme with Massey University with input from veterinarians, pig farmers, and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

It was a response to the misleading marketing materials of local pork brands, which can suggest to buyers that a product is New Zealand-made when that is not the case.

NZ PORK/Supplied Brent Kleiss says to look for products that say “born and raised in New Zealand”.

“It is best to look on the back of the packaging of the small print,” Kleiss said. “If it says anything like ‘Made in New Zealand from local and imported ingredients’ ... it is most likely imported.”

A labelling loophole allows imported pork products to be labelled as “Made in New Zealand” – but the only local ingredient might be water or smoke.

“The regulations themselves are the problem,” Kleiss said, “in that they allow for labels that are confusing that might say ‘New Zealand’s favourite’ but it doesn’t necessarily mean that it is from New Zealand.”

In February, new labelling legislation intended to firm up country of origin product labels were created but many pork products were still “slipping through”, Kleiss said.

“We can’t go ringing up every single supermarket, every single deli, every single butcher that is out there,’ Kleiss added.

Unsplash More than 60 per cent of all pork eaten in New Zealand is imported from overseas.

The new laws are intended to help Kiwis know where their products are coming from – but Kleiss said it was still “difficult”.

“The intention is to make it easier to know what we are buying and what standards we are effectively endorsing with a purchase,” Kleiss said. “But it just lists the countries and no-one knows what country it is from at all.”

Finally, and most importantly, once Kleiss has chosen his New Zealand born and raised ham, what glaze will he be choosing?

“I am a sweet tooth – I think an apricot jam one, with some walnut in there as well.”