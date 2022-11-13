New cookbook Together is all about sharing food, from TikTok to family feasts

Chef and food entrepreneur Cherie Metcalfe has released a new cookbook called Together: Food for Sharing.

When chef and food entrepreneur Cherie Metcalfe realised Kiwis were importing a seasoning that was trending on TikTok, she set out and made her own version.

Since then, says the Tauranga-based founder of seasoning and condiments brand Pepper & Me, her ‘TikTok Trending’ seasoning has become increasingly popular.

It’s a blend of crunchy sesame and poppy seeds with garlic, onion and sea-salt flakes, and features in many of the recipes in her latest cookbook, Together: Food for Sharing, which hits shelves this month.

In the US, the seasoning is known as ‘everything but the bagel’, where the hashtag has been used more than 41 million times, with home cooks and foodies posting ideas for how to use it.

“They sprinkle it on everything in the US so I decided we needed a New Zealand version,’’ Metcalfe says.

The 33-year-old has used social media to grow her business, starting out when she began making a lactation-aiding salt blend she sold at markets five years ago.

Until then, Metcalfe had had a varied career cooking in hotels, resorts and on superyachts around the world. Then baby Pepper came along and she found herself immersed in the world of motherhood, surrounded by friends who were making lactation cookies - sugar, butter, flour and spices - to boost their milk supply. Metcalfe had never been afraid of salt, so she made her own salt blend which she sold at markets.

Today, the food entrepreneur makes more than 60 products which are stocked in mainstream supermarkets and sold online. Daughter Pepper is now 6 and has a 4-year-old brother, Kip.

Melanie Jenkins/Supplied Cherie Metcalfe is pictured with her two children, daughter Pepper, 6, and son Kip, 4.

Metcalfe’s book, Together, was given that name because she loves the idea of people sharing food – the recipes are designed to be grouped together and served as a feast.

“I was inspired by how important it is to be with people and I think that food is a way to bring everyone together.’’

With more than 70 beautifully photographed recipes, Together boasts a range of dishes, from sides and salads to bigger plates and sweet delights. Savoury pancake tacos with fried egg, avo and salsa; chickpea, spinach and feta sausie rolls; za'atar lamb with smashed olives and caper dressing; and, to finish, a cheeky raspberry cheesecake blondie.

Together gives five feast themes - for example, teaming the bulgogi beef, Korean fried chicken, sizzling sesh noodles and caramelised miso pumpkin and tofu salad together for an Asian street-food fest.

Some recipes in the cookbook feel relatively basic, like the chicken baguettes - but the trick to make them pop is in Metcalfe’s seasonings. She thinks dishes can be overdone, and simplicity is often the key to good food.

Metcalfe agrees that Pepper & Me is popular because the average home cook is time-poor and looking for shortcuts.

“We live in a world of convenience. So many people are now doing Hello Fresh or another food bag for their meals. Everyone is so time-poor, so I’m just making it easier by putting all those ingredients together for them.’’

She realises not everyone can buy her products, so provides alternatives in her cookbook - the ‘sesh oil’ is a chilli oil, and her most popular seasoning, Man Grind, can be made at home, featuring rock salt spiked with lemon pepper, herbs, garlic, chilli and crushed bay leaves.

Her previous cookbook Keepers was a bestseller, featuring Metcalfe’s favourite recipes she has cooked since she was 16, with 12,000 books sold so far. She’s also become an avid poster on social media.

“Tik Tok is becoming more and more popular especially as people’s attention spans are a lot less than they used to be. You’ve got something like seven seconds to grab someone’s attention.’’

Metcalfe loves sharing food with her team at Pepper & Me and every day she sits down with her 25-strong team for a work lunch.

“Pepper & Me is about connecting people with food. It's at the heart of everything I do, and always will be.’’

Melanie Jenkins/Supplied Raspberry Cheesecake Blondie is a delicious white brownie included in the new cookbook.

Recipe: Raspberry Cheesecake Blondie

Serves 8.

A delicious white brownie with the classic combo of raspberry and white choc that we all

love. If there are any left over–which is unlikely–store them in the fridge for up to a week.

Ingredients – base

180 g (6¼ oz) white chocolate

100 g (3½ oz) butter

¹⁄₃ cup sugar

2 large eggs

¾ cup flour

½ tsp ground Pepper & Me Bakers Blend (or see page 13)

1 cup frozen raspberries

Ingredients – Cheesecake Layer

200 g (7 oz) cream cheese, at room temperature

¹⁄₃ cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla essence

Directions

Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F) fan bake. Line a slice tin with baking paper.

Melt white chocolate and butter together in a microwave at very low heat or over a double boiler.

Set aside for a minute or two to cool slightly. (It might look a bit split but will come together when you add sugar and eggs.)

Whisk in sugar. Add eggs one at a time, mixing through quickly until well combined. Fold in flour and Bakers Blend.

Pour into lined slice tin and scatter with three-quarters of the raspberries.

To make Cheesecake Layer, beat together cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla for 2–3 minutes until sugar is dissolved and mixture is smooth.

Dollop on top of raspberries and lightly run a knife or teaspoon through the layers to marble slightly.

Scatter with remaining raspberries. Bake for about 25 minutes or until centre is set. It will still have a little wobble but should be firm to the touch. It will have puffed up, but sinks a little as it cools. Cut into slices and serve.

Recipe from Together: Food For Sharing by Cherie Metcalfe, published by Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP: $45.00.