'Bring a plate': Kiwi families brace for sky-high food prices ahead of Christmas

Stuff spoke to people on the streets of Christchurch about grocery prices and how they will change their Christmas meal plans.

This week Stats NZ figures showed that food prices had risen a staggering 10.1% in the year to October. With that in mind we hit the streets of New Zealand to ask people how it has been affecting them at what buying habits they’ve been changing.

Lavinia Poulgrain, who was visiting Christchurch from Dunedin, said her family used to be able to buy groceries, and stretch them throughout the course of the week.

“We see the quantity as less, for the same amount of money.”

For her, the price of fresh veges was where she was noticing the biggest difference.

“It’s pretty much frozen stuff now.”

It had also affected her family’s Christmas dinner plans. Usually her mum would host a big Christmas feast, but things were tough this year.

“We had a plan where we’re just going to tell the family to bring a plate.”

For Tammee Beattie, the prices of meat, poultry, produce and eggs were “out the gate”.

“I think it’s everything that’s perishable.”

It had affected her family’s Christmas plans, too.

“I think no ham this year. I think we’re just going to have a barbecue.”

That would stop them having to bear the weight of one person paying for everything themselves, she said.

In Auckland Anita Van Veenendaal said grocery prices increasing had not changed the way she shops, the prices were still "shocking".

"I'm fortunate I don't have to really watch my budget that much, but it is shocking to see how overpriced things are now. Everything has gone up so much," she said.

"A scone from down the road is now $8.50, and it used to be only $5."

The 76-year-old said she understood supermarkets had to adjust their prices from time to time, but she felt especially sorry for those with big families.

"It's very difficult for a family to provide, even just the basics."

Fortunately for her, price increases would not affect Christmas dinner this year as she would be spending it with family in Omaha, she said.

Tessa Mitchell told Stuff: "Everything is so outrageously priced, it's crazy. It literally feels like it's gone up about 100 bucks in a year."

The 55-year-old said it's slightly changed how she shops, for example. “There's a few things I won't buy now, and I'll spend more time thinking about whether I should buy something.”

Mitchell said although she hasn't thought much about it, price increases "might" impact Christmas dinner this year, as she may not be able to buy things she normally would if she felt it was overpriced.

Outside Rotorua Pak’nSave Joy Flood said she certainly had to change the way she shops, as the price of living increases begin to bite.

She said she's eating less meat now as that's simply become "too expensive".

She said veges are increasing in price too.

As for Christmas dinner, there may be changes there too. "I might have to make some changes because everything is going up. It's getting worse."

Although for him, grocery prices, especially for fruit and vegetables, are on the up, it's not changing Wellington man Mark Noblett's dinner options or his Christmas dinner, which he plans to have a turkey roll, lamb or maybe pork.

"I'm retiring, so I'm going to make sure I have my last one properly," he said.

Fay Vosper of New Plymouth said she was more cautious about her shopping and now buys frozen vegetables more often because fresh produce is so expensive. “Food, like everything is going up, you just learn to accept it,” she said.

She doesn't expect to change their Christmas plans.

Amber Caskey has three children and says she is buying cheaper cuts of meat to stretch her grocery budget.

“I really feel for families, especially at this time of year, the helping organisations like foodbank and the shoebox Christmas appeal really need our support.”

She had priced out getting a food bag for Christmas dinner for the first time as it was about the same cost-wise and would make less work on the day.

“If we don't, we will still have some trimmings, but I think across the board, for everything, it [inflation] is starting to bite, that's for sure.”

- Reporting by Amber Allott, Mildred Armah, Justin Wong, and Catherine Groenestein.