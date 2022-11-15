When did humans start cooking? It might be earlier than we thought

The first humans to use fire to cook liked their fish well-done, according to a new study (file photo).

How and when did the culinary arts begin?

Well, it may have started much earlier than thought, with new research suggesting early humans were cooking their food 780,000 years ago – 600,000 years earlier than previously believed.

The shift from eating raw to cooked food was a dramatic turning point in our evolution, but its beginnings have been difficult to pin down.

Now a study, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, has provided fascinating new evidence based on thousands of fish remains at a site called Gesher Benot Ya’aqov in northern Israel, near the Jordan River.

READ MORE:

* Extreme heat uncovers lost villages and ancient ruins around the world

* New Pompeii discoveries highlight middle-class life in doomed Italian city

* What lies beneath? How an archaeologist cracked the puzzle of The Squircle



The site was once home to a lake and now holds a treasure trove of ancient fossils that provide clues as to when prehistoric humans began cooking with fire, The Guardian reports.

Irit Zohar, the study’s author and an archaeologist at Tel Aviv University’s Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, said the first clue was an area that contained barely any fish bones but lots of fish teeth.

This indicated the fish – found to be two particularly large and meaty species of carp – had been cooked, as bones soften and disintegrate at temperatures under 500C, but their teeth remain.

However, Zohar said the teeth’s enamel provided the “decisive” proof. Using a technique called X-ray powder diffraction at the Natural History Museum in London, researchers looked at how heating changed the structure of crystals that made up enamel.

When compared against other fish fossils, it was decided the teeth had been heated to between 200C and 500C – the same range required for a well-cooked fish.

The subject of when humans began cooking their food has been much debated in archaeological circles because it is hard to prove an ancient fireplace was used to cook food and not just for warmth.

Whether the early humans used an earth oven to bake the fish, fried them over a fire or poached them in water isn’t really known, but the study indicates an earth oven the most likely mode of cooking.

Archaeological geochemist Dr Bethan Linscott told CNN the research represented “an incredibly important discovery”.

“Evidence for the controlled use of fire in the (early Stone Age) … is ephemeral at best, and as such the evidence of anthropogenically (because of human activity) accumulated and cooked fish remains described here will undoubtedly have a wide impact on the research community,” Linscott said.

The shift to eating cooked meals meant humans didn’t need to expend as much energy on searching for and digesting raw food.

“Diet has had a big impact on the evolution of our species. It has been suggested that the consumption of meat in particular contributed to the increase in relative brain size of our early Homo ancestors – but pathogenic bacteria make the consumption of uncooked meat a risky business,” Linscott told CNN.

“Cooking, however, kills bacteria and increases the energetic value of meat – thereby creating a new, reliable food source for early hominins. Understanding when this happened is therefore a topic of great interest, because it might help to explain why our hominin ancestors evolved the way that they did.”

But Zohar said there was another possible reason for the fish fossils.

“Because you can control fire for warming, that does not mean you control it for cooking – they could have eaten the fish next to the fire.”

The early humans might have thrown the bones in the fire to get rid of the mess, Anais Marrast, an archaeozoologist at France’s National Museum of Natural History, told The Guardian.

“The whole question about exposure to fire is whether it is about getting rid of remains or a desire to cook.”