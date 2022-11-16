Dancing with the Stars winner Jazz Thornton horrifies Brits with her method of eating a chocolate orange

Jazz Thornton took to TikTok to post a video of herself trying some confectionery and foodstuffs from the UK.

Dancing With the Stars NZ winner Jazz Thornton has made “the whole of England [cry]” after posting a TikTok video of her eating a Terry’s Milk Chocolate Orange.

The mental health advocate says she was gifted the “Terry’s chocolate thing” from a friend who had visited from England.

Supplied Mental health advocate, suicide survivor and Voices of Hope co-founder Jazz Thornton.

In the video, Thornton unwraps the chocolate, and appears confused over whether it is sliced into sections.

Instead of trying to pry the chocolate orange open, she bites into it, before comparing the taste to Kiwi favourite, Jaffas.

“Oh good God that’s good,” Thornton says.

While Thornton likely expected an equally excited audience, she was instead met with shock from British TikTok users who could not believe she had not seen the UK advert for the product which encourages eaters to “whack” the chocolate orange to break it into its individual slices.

“Every Brit watching this screamed HIT IT ON THE TABLE,” one commenter wrote.

“The whole of England cried when you bit into it,” another wrote.

“This is my favourite chocolate so I cannot watch this,” another user joked.

Thornton later jokingly posted a video titled “apology to the United Kingdom” as a response to the comments, before unwrapping a new chocolate orange and whacking it open.

“I do hope the United Kingdom can find it in themselves to forgive me for biting into that thing,” Thornton says.