Watch: Chef Sam Mannering's top 3 tips for better home cooking

How long should you cook octopus for? Is the secret to a good cake really forgetting the eggs? Does going to drama school make you a better cook? Delaney Mes has lunch with Sunday’s resident chef - and freshly minted cookbook author - Sam Mannering to find out all his kitchen secrets.

“I just want to do the work. And not be too pretentious about it.”

It’s an admirable approach to food, in an industry that can be absolutely soaked in pretentiousness, ego, and as Sam Mannering loves to declare “utter nonsense”.

Mannering has invited me for lunch in his lofty Parnell, Auckland, apartment. There he is, casually rolling out flatbreads and wrangling an induction cooktop (“an utter pain”) to pan fry them gently, and just before we sit down to eat he shoots the photos for his weekly Sunday magazine column.

READ MORE:

* Sam Mannering's steak tartare recipe

* Sam Mannering's Taramasalata (smoked fish dip) recipe

* Sam Mannering's Char Kuey Teow recipe



Braised octopus, fried in spices to finish, the flatbreads, some springy greens with herbs and citrus, served on an arty smear of hummus.

He says: “People assume it’s too hard”, but with what is essentially a simple yeasted dough, a pile of green vegetables and store-bought hummus, it’s easy to add a bit of restaurant glam and to eat very well.

It’s his simple but impressive approach to food and cooking that has seen Mannering stay in his role as Sunday magazine contributor for more than seven years. And, thanks to the move away from hyper-stylised shoots using tweezers and olive oil sprays, means the photo is taken and the food actually enjoyed.

For Mannering, this evolution is an absolute relief. And he still has his job, so must be doing something right. And more than that again, he has released his third cookbook, Food Worth Making II, which he self published.

JD Coulter Sam Mannering’s cookbook, Food Worth Making, Volume 2, $65, is available now.

He confesses the octopus “could have done with a bit longer”, but the readers don’t need to know that, and he counts himself lucky to still be doing what he loves, especially given his shaky start, where he forgot the eggs.

“It was a plum and almond cake,” he says. A classic soft cake, but on the morning of its publication he was close to dry-retching with nerves as two-word text messages kept popping up: “No eggs?!” He admits he forgot to write them in, but before panic, tears and breakdown fully took hold, his mother, “an amazing cook, and incredible baker, and the ultimate proponent of intuition in the kitchen”, told him to pause.

“Let’s make it as written,” she said calmly, and so, on a Sunday morning two columns in, Sam and his mum made the cake. As written. Without the eggs. Of course it was delicious; a slightly dense, frangipane-esque plum and almond cake. More torte than the photo indicated, but very good in its own right. “People still tell me it’s one of their favourite cakes.”

Food Worth Making II is a celebration of the column, the evolution of his style, and his simple and approachable style of cooking. But it’s also an answer to everyone, ever, who has pestered him to put all his column recipes into a book. It includes a list of tips and hang ups, the most important he thinks is smelling your produce.

JD Coulter Mannering’s book, which has not been without sleepless nights and crippling anxiety, is a testament to his life in food and his unwavering passion for it all.

“If it doesn’t smell of anything, it won’t taste of anything,” he says.

The blurbs and backstory of an idea is just as important as the recipe itself. Trying to give people confidence and instinct in the kitchen is a big one for him, and it’s his mother’s voice that is constantly over his shoulder asking whether it needs more salt. Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel, recipes can instead serve as a gentle reminder. “Remember how good this can be? Here’s my take.”

He loves that Sam’s plum cake might become someone else’s apricot cake, and recoils in horror the time he accidentally adapted an uncredited recipe from a scrapbook cut out he had, only to have the recipe writer accost him at an event for plagiarism.

Likewise the shock and hilarity at discovering his grandmother’s famed tomato relish was in fact the humble Edmond’s recipe. His scrapbooks of menus, magazine recipes, food quotes and more are a testament to his life in food and his unwavering passion for it all.

JD Coulter Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel, Mannering’s recipes can instead serve as a gentle reminder of how good a simple dish can be.

His sell with this book, which has not been without sleepless nights and crippling anxiety, in a year of presales marred with Covid-related supply chain delays, is that, although he is just “another entitled white guy with a public profile”, he grew up reasonably humbly.

His fond food memories include a grandmother who pickled eggs and walnuts, and made cheese and elderflower wine, and of riding his bike before school to get a billy of milk from the farm, and a chest freezer filled with homekill meat.

The eldest of four, who went from Hamilton to mid-Canterbury, and had a reasonably idyllic time at a country boarding school, where one learned to eat to be full, and to deal with homesickness by embracing extra-curricular activities, there was a sense of camaraderie since they were all in it together.

And although teenage boys “can be vile, we made it work because we had to”. High school and puberty was a different ball game, but through drama and rowing he had an amazing time, and when he missed out going on a gap year to a school in England, he had his own gap year just down the road from where he grew up, cooking at the Dunsandel Store.

JD Coulter Mannering hopes his cookbook can bring joy and confidence to the table.

“It was a baptism by fire,” he says of his first job in a commercial kitchen, which had at the time been bought by Annabel Graham, another food hero of his, and co-author of what would become his first book A Year’s Worth: Recipes from the Dunsandel Store.

“Here was this amazing woman, fresh from living in Hong Kong where her husband was a lawyer, who is in rural Canterbury making single-variety apple juice.”

An unlikely pair, Mannering found himself in the kitchen where he liked it but “I didn’t know what I was doing”. He had to learn a lot very quickly, and a friendship and eventually publishing duo was formed.

“It was so ahead of its time,” he muses admirably, where Graham had farmers grabbing dog roll and having a really great meal at the same time. The congee didn’t really sell, but a great ploughman’s platter did, and here Mannering was exposed to curing prosciutto, making quince paste, and incredible brawn and terrine.

It was a runaway success, and after acting school in London, he came back and “that gay audacity struck again” and he self-published Food Worth Making, also very successful, and the perfect reintroduction to the New Zealand food scene, where he embraced pop up dinners and then, hospitality.

His career success is in part the simplicity, and part the passion. Sure, he absolutely has moments where he lets ego creep in, but in an industry saturated with the stuff, he sees through it as rubbish. People are selling aspirational nonsense, he says, and everyone in New Zealand should have access to good food.

Without sounding too Jamie Oliver, he says, we need a Ministry of Food. We need a government who holds supermarkets and their ghastly profits to account, and to break down a system that keeps children hungry. Children need to be learning about food and cooking at school. There aren’t a lot of things that all humans do, but eating is one of them.

Having run a hospitality business through the pandemic has politicised him to the point he’s considering it his next career move. In the meantime though, he’s very happy being a bit of a lone wolf with his column, a book he hopes brings joy and confidence to the table, and doing what he can to cut through the nonsense.

Food Worth Making, Volume 2, $65, available now from sammannering.com