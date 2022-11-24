Customer finds dead bee in HelloFresh cucumber

Wellington Hello Fresh customer thought she had a mouldy cucumber, before discovering a dead bumblebee was in the produce.

One HelloFresh customer was shocked to find a dead bumblebee inside a cucumber sent from the company this week.

Wellington-based Mikaela (last name withheld by request) received her box on Sunday and when she went to prepare Tuesday’s meals said her partner first thought they had received a rotting cucumber.

“He pulled it out and was like, Oh my gosh they sent us a mouldy cucumber. I looked at it and was like, that’s not mould that looks like a bumblebee.”

After unwrapping the plastic-wrapped vegetable, the couple could clearly make out the black and yellow colouring, as well as the fur and a detached leg on the outside of the cucumber.

“I was like, they’ve actually just sent us a cucumber with a dead insect inside of it.”

“I was a bit put off from [all] the food ... obviously I wash all my fruit and veges before I eat them ... But I was like, what else could be in here?”

Mikaela called the company’s help centre on Tuesday and was offered an apology and a refund for the meal, but feeling the representative did not seem “shocked” by the incident, asked for the complaint to be forwarded on to someone higher within the company.

“I want this to go somewhere higher than you, because this is gross. It’s a health and safety [issue],” she recalled telling the representative.

She had asked to be called during the day, so missed the 7pm call on Tuesday, but the food team left a message to apologise for the dead bee, confirmed a that refund for that particular meal ($30) had been processed and said they would send a form for Mikaela to fill out.

“And that was kind of it.”

Supplied The bee’s distinctive black and yellow colouring was clearly visible, as well as the fur and a detached leg on the outside of the cucumber.

“I just wanted to raise a bit of awareness to it ... of what people are actually receiving. I feel like I’ve had so many issues with Hello Fresh ... I was so annoyed when I opened that box. I had such a bad day and I just wanted to make my dinner,” she said.

Mikaeala had previously deactivated her HelloFresh account as she was not happy with the service, saying ingredients were missed every week and she would have to go to the supermarket to top up ingredients.

“With the fruit and veges they send us, the celery was so small, but they had cut it in half, so since they had cut it the ends were going brown.”

Her account had been mistakenly reactivated, resulting in her box being delivered on Sunday, but when Mikaela pointed out the error to the company she was not charged for the delivery.

HelloFresh had not responded to repeated requests for comment at time of publication.