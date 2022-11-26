Christmas Sorted: Your complete guide to a no-stress day

Christmas is supposed to be the season of good cheer, but for the person tasked with cooking the day itself can be anything but. Preparing multiple courses, including unfamiliar foods, on a large scale can become very stressful - not to mention costly.

Food editor Emily Brookes spoke to home cooking extraordinaires Allyson Gofton and Nadia Lim to get the top tips for making Christmas Day one the cook can actually enjoy, without blowing the budget.

Ditch tradition

It may be a controversial start, but both Lim and Gofton urge Kiwis to ditch the traditional roast meat and vege Christmas main. Like fake snow and woolly stockings, it’s an awkward fit with a summer’s day.

“I think the whole turkey thing has come from overseas,” Lim says. “I don’t think it’s really Kiwi and I don’t know if the whole roast dinner thing is necessarily that Kiwi.”

Gofton is much more equivocal.

“Ditch the British traditions,” she says. “Turkey’s for winter. Also turkey is a big bird and bless our grandmothers who had time to prepare and cook, but we need to realise that if we don’t have that skill, if having to stuff the bloody thing and prepare it is going to send you into a level of stress, then don’t do it.”

Supplied Allyson Gofton’s slow roast fillet of beef.

Instead, Gofton will be serving a slow-roast fillet of beef, which she will “smother” in mustard and cook for two hours at 100C.

Lim’s main course will be built around a whole side of salmon, brushed with a balsamic or pomegranate glaze, and cooked in the oven for 15 minutes.

Neither of those is an especially cheap option, but both cooks are emphatic that there should be only one animal-based protein on the table - and not too much of anything else, either.

“I can’t stand a buffet,” says Lim. “The worst thing at Christmastime is when there’s a mumble-jumble.”

But if beef fillet or whole salmon is out of your budget, there are more cost-effective delicious options.

Ham is a Kiwi classic, but as Gofton points out, that doesn’t mean you need a whole one sitting in the middle of the table.

“Unless you’re happy to eat ham for two weeks non-stop, buy a couple of slices from the deli and put it on the table on platters,” she says - though if you are heading off to the beach or have a houseful of people, a whole ham can be good value.

More than 60% of the ham available in New Zealand is imported, so if you want to support local farmers (and local welfare practises, not necessarily in place overseas), take a close look at the label or chat to your butcher.

Supplied Nadia Lim says traditional Christmas meals can be an awkward fit for a hot summer’s day – it’s better to go with something more Kiwi.

Set a budget and stick to it

As we’re all aware, food prices have risen astronomically this year and the Christmas premium on products such as strawberries, cherries, mince pies and ham will make your groceries even more expensive come December.

Your single biggest ticket item should be the central protein, because you want it to be delicious, and for everyone to get a generous portion. Gofton and Lim agree that’s not the area to try to save money, but there are ways you can cut back without sacrificing the celebration.

That might mean focusing on just one or two of those rather than gorging on all the festive treats this year, or just paring back – think one New Zealand cheese rather than a whole cheese board, or mince pies or Christmas pud rather than both.

If you’re having guests, think about what they can provide to help spread costs. Take any offers to contribute seriously, advises Gofton, and don’t be afraid to be specific about what you want.

“Given the financial times we’re living in I think sharing the cost of the Christmas Day lunch is essential,” she says. “I will say to somebody: ‘Bring a lettuce salad, bring some asparagus’ – tell them what you want, make it easy. Even if it’s a pot of potatoes, everything helps.”

STUFF Stuff spoke to people on the streets of Christchurch about grocery prices and how they will change their Christmas meal plans.

When to shop, when to prep

Gofton will be ordering her meat and speciality fruit and veges at the beginning of December at the latest for delivery the week before Christmas.

If you prefer to select your own produce or if budget restrictions require you to stagger grocery payments, consider what you can buy now and put away. Bonus points if those are also items likely to come into short supply in the mid-December rush.

Things such as store-bought pavlova, meringues or mince pies will keep for a couple of weeks in the pantry and a couple of months in the freezer, if you have space. Same goes for your protein - just make sure you leave enough time for it to fully defrost before cooking. Nuts, chocolates, crackers (of the eating and pulling variety), olives - all things that will sit happily in your pantry from pretty much as early as you want to buy them.

Produce won’t keep for long in its fresh form, but it can be adapted to have a longer life. Gofton buys peppers in bulk when they’re cheap, batch grills them and stores them in the fridge, layered in vegetable oil and ready to be heated or served in salads. When Lim has an abundance of strawberries she’ll macerate them in advance and freeze until needed.

Ideally, you’ll want to be doing as little as possible on the day itself, so you can relax and enjoy the delicious food you’ve prepared. Some jobs can be done weeks in advance. You can make dips or whip cream a couple of days ahead, and if you have some time on Christmas Eve get your protein prepared and vegetables chopped so they’re ready to go into the oven on the 25th.

Christmas calendar: click to download and print out your own chart

Dessert is not that important

Resist the impulse to go all-out on Christmas dessert – by the time it comes around, everyone’s stuffed already.

Pavlova is a Kiwi classic and a dessert where the individual components - meringue, whipped cream, chopped fruit - can be prepared anywhere from a few weeks to a couple of days in advance and assembled just before you serve. If homemade Christmas cake is your thing, it should be well and truly baked and getting quietly drunk in a dark cupboard by now.

But you can go down even easier routes.

Take some fresh strawberries and marinate them in elderflower cordial and a pinch of lavender, if you have it, while you eat starters and mains, Lim suggests.

123RF You don’t have to go all out on dessert.

“They’re so simple but they taste amazing. I would serve that with whipped cream and some icing sugar on top.”

Peaches, plums, nectarines and cherries can all be poached or baked in advance to glorious sweetness and served with whipped cream or ice cream. Store-bought brandy snaps can be easily filled with cream at the table.

If yours is not a family of sweet lovers, just tip a box of scorched almonds into a nice bowl, put it on the table and declare yourself done for the day.

Keeping the pātaka full

Across the year, Makarini Rūpene spends time on the Tītī (Muttonbird) Islands, gathers tuna (eel) from South Island lakes, patrols coastal reefs for kina, kōura (crayfish) and pāua.

Rūpene tells Maxine Jacobs how he makes sure his Christmas table is full of the kai his whānau loves.

Nadia Lim’s salmon with cranberry, parsley and nut crust

Supplied Salmon with cranberry, parsley and nut crust

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

½ cup dried cranberries chopped plus 2-3 tbsp extra for garnish

¼ cup sliced almonds

¼ cup pine nuts

⅓ cup flat-leafed parsley chopped plus extra for garnish

2-3 tbsp thyme leaves finely chopped

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

⅓ cup melted butter plus 2-3 tbsp extra for drizzling

Whole side of fresh salmon, about 1.5kg

1 lemon cut into wedges, to serve

Method:

Preheat oven to 200C. Line a large baking or oven tray with baking paper. In a medium bowl, mix panko breadcrumbs, cranberries, almonds, pine nuts, parsley, thyme and lemon and orange zest together. Stir in melted butter and season with salt and pepper. Pat salmon dry with paper towels and remove any remaining pin bones. Place salmon on prepared tray, skin-side-down. Season well with salt and sprinkle crust mixture evenly on top, pressing down gently to adhere. Drizzle over a little more melted butter. Place on a shelf in the middle of the oven, and bake for about 20-25 minutes or until salmon is just cooked through (it is best cooked medium) and crust is golden. Garnish with more chopped cranberries and parsley for colour. Serve with lemon wedges to squeeze over, baby potatoes and salad (I like baby jersey bennes, boiled and tossed with butter, garlic, parsley and lemon, and a salad of watercress, orange segments, avocado and blanched asparagus).

Allyson Gofton’s slow roast fillet of beef

Supplied Slow roast fillet of beef

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 2 hours

Servings: 8-10

Ingredients:

1.6kg fillet of beef

About ¼ cup mustard (I prefer wholegrain)

Method: