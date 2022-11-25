Can you really get five family meals from one chicken?

The internet reckons you can ‘feed a family for a week with one chicken’. Unless that chicken is the size of a turkey and/or your family don’t eat very much, I reckon not. So I’ve taken it upon myself to test these claims.

Let’s first address the fact that not all chickens are made equal. A whole chicken can weigh anything from 900g to just under two kilos. Price and quality vary too; a small one will set you back about 10 bucks, while a free-range and organic Bostock Brothers chook, which has spent its life foraging in apple orchards and sleeping in a specially designed ‘chalet’, edges towards $25. (Before you gasp in horror, one of those ethically raised chickens is nearly twice the size of the bargain birds and has double the flavour. But that’s another story.)

For this investigation I choose a middle-of-the-road free-range bird weighing in at 1.25kg. According to the Ministry of Health’s 2020 Serving Size Guidelines, the recommended standard serving of cooked lean chicken (no delicious skin or fat) for an average adult is 80g (or 100g raw). Chicken loses about 25% of its weight when cooked, so that shrinks this one down to 950g. Subtract another 250-300g for bones, skin and fat, and before long we’re looking at about 650-700g available meat.

Getting hungry? There’s more maths to come before dinner time. According to Stats NZ, the average New Zealand household contains 2.7 people. That describes my household perfectly - we are two adults and a teenager (plus a dog, who thinks chicken is the best thing in the world).

Putting all these figures together, my back-of-the-envelope calculations come up with about eight meals - or two-and-a-bit family dinners out of one chicken. This is where me and the internet part company. What the ‘get five family meals out of one chicken’ headlines don’t tell you is that they’re usually suggesting cooking for people who will be happy to dine on a few ‘chicken skin chips’ or a bowl of chicken stock. As much as the other members of my household love chicken chips, even they know that they’re not dinner.

Lucy Corry Lucy Corry’s butterflied, roast 1.25kg chicken.

On the first night of the Great Chicken Stretching Experiment (GCSE), I race home from the shops with the aforementioned fresh chicken, a box of new potatoes, a precious red onion and a couple of capsicums.

I’m short on time, so I butterfly the chicken, cutting down one side of the backbone and flattening the bird out so it cooks faster than a traditional roast. The chicken goes into a roasting dish with a few sprigs of thyme from the garden. I smoosh a generous spoonful of butter under the skin and surround the chicken with the roughly chopped onion, capsicums and new potatoes. Everything gets a shower of salt and pepper, followed by a slosh of olive oil, before the dish goes into the oven.

Just over an hour later, dinner’s ready. The house is full of classic roast chicken aromas and everyone’s happy to come to the table.

Then I drop the bombshell: no matter how good this chicken looks or tastes, we can’t eat more than a third of it. I helpfully point out that there are lots of potatoes and a salad. The other members of my household look a bit crestfallen, even the one who doesn’t like chicken that much.

I think back to the MoH guidelines and selectively apply the suggestion that active or tall adults are allowed to eat a little more. In the end, we eat about half the chicken, all but two of the potatoes and all the salad. Not for the first time, I’m glad we don’t have to feed a teenage boy.

Lucy Corry A salad with greens, radishes, capsicum, tomatoes and boiled eggs is the second chicken dinner.

The next day, it looks like the leftover chicken has shrunk further in the fridge even though I’ve issued strict instructions that it cannot be turned into sandwiches or snacked on. Following the rules this time, I diligently carve off 240g of meat for a chicken salad. I often do this to stretch leftover chicken - if it looks a bit scant, I add roasted nuts or kumara, or crumbled feta to make up the difference. We don’t have any of those things, so I add a few leftover boiled eggs along with lots of salad greens, radishes, capsicums and tomatoes.

I have to go out, so I eat before the others, trying not to eat all the chicken. When I get home, I’m surprised to find there’s some leftover, which I happily consign to lunch for the next day.

By day three, my enthusiasm for chicken dinners has waned, especially after piling the leftover chicken salad into a sandwich for lunch.

Lucy Corry Just over 100g of meat is left after two family dinners.

MPI says cooked chicken should be eaten after two days, so perhaps it’s just as well that there’s not much left. I painstakingly strip the remaining meat from the bones with near-surgical precision while the dog looks on hopefully. After discarding the fat and what my dad used to call ‘the parson’s nose’ (the fatty, stick-y out bit on a chicken’s tail bone), there’s just over 100g of meat left.

With a bit of creativity, this can become a couple of chicken and black bean quesadillas, or a couple more chicken sandwiches, or provide a hint of chicken in a homemade homage to pad Thai. I’ll freeze the bones to make stock another day.

So this chicken has yielded six dinners, one lunch, possibly another ‘chicken-inspired’ meal and some stock.

But right now, I really don’t feel like ‘chicken tonight’. It might just be the dog’s lucky day.