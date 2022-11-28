'Genius' potato hack promises mashed potatoes within seconds

Peeling potatoes can be an arduous task, but this hack takes just seconds.

A TikTok chef has shared a genius mashed potato hack that requires no peeling.

The wonderfully easy mashed potatoes hack simply requires you to wash and boil your potatoes whole.

Once boiled, cut the potatoes in halves or quarters and set them aside. Next grab a bowl and a wire rack. Place your chopped potato on the wire rack and smoosh it through the rack.

This will instantly separate your potatoes from their peels whilst mashing them at the same time.

READ MORE:

* How to make crispy air fryer fries with no fuss and very little muss

* Recipe: Mustard-crumbed Rack of Lamb & Hasselback Potatoes

* How to make better mashed potatoes - just the way you like them



Season your bowl of potatoes et voila! Mashed potatoes without the hassle of peeling, chopping and manually mashing.

The TikTok cook, who goes by Lora, was praised by viewers for the ridiculously easy hack.

"Freaking genius. I just tried this with yams and it's amazing. if you don't have a rack with small squares, just use 2 regular racks in alternate."

"That is clever.. makes peeling so easy.. especially when doing large quantities. Thank you for sharing your brilliant idea," another user commented.

"I am blown away," a third commenter simply said.

Here's another potato peeling hack that is just as good if you don't want to dirty a wire rack.

You still don't need a vegetable peeler, all you need is a knife... but it's not what you think.

TikTok The wire rack strips the peel off the potato whilst mashing it at the same time.

All you need to do is take a sharp knife and make a light score, not too deep, around the outside of the potato, joining it up on each side.

Then pop the whole potato into its pot of boiling water and cook for 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked.

You'll see that the score you made has opened right up and the skin of the potato is starting to peel back a little.

Drain the potatoes and wait until they are cool enough for you to touch and then pinch the top of the skin to see it come right off!

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.