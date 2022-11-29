KFC opens first ever pub in London for World Cup

A first-of-its-kind KFC pub has opened in London this week amid the World Cup competition, promising an 'unmatched football viewing experience' with a KFC Delivery bell, beer and free gravy.

Timed perfectly for Qatar World Cup viewing, Hammersmith's The Old Suffolk Punch has been transformed into a British pub complete with big screens, beer, and fried chicken.

The Colonel's Arms opened on Friday, November 25 and will remain at 80 Fulham Palace Road until December 1. The pub is cashless and ID is required on entry.

Tickets to the unique pub are available on Eventbrite and get you a KFC delivery plus a free drink. The team at KFC say there will be some space for walk-ins, but they encourage people to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Londoners were rather surprised by the make-over of the Hammersmith pub and have expressed shock at the concept of a KFC pub.

One wrote on Twitter, "KFC has turned a Hammersmith pub, The Old Suffolk Punch, into a Colonel Sanders branded bar. This is a crime against our culture. Look at the KFC bucket flower hangings."

@KFC_UKI/Twitter First-of-its-kind KFC pub has opened in London this week.

Another said: "Is this a KFC pub? I know I've had a couple of beers this evening... but not that many @KFC_UKI what's going down in Hammersmith?"

A third commented, "Well this scares me and intrigues me in equal measure."

"Thought I was a few sheets to the wind and discovered a KFC pub," added a fourth.

Upon releasing footage of the pub on TikTok, the comment section quickly became divided between those excited to experience the KFC phenomena and those not so happy about the pub.

"I saw this advertised and I thought it was a joke!! @kentuckyfriedchicken you really know the way to a brits heart ♥ beer and chicken," one said.

Others were not so pleased, expressing their frustration with the franchise impeding on local businesses and bars in the area.﻿

One TikToker commented, "I'd rather give custom to local pubs than a franchise like kfc".

Another, responding to a comment arguing that even local pubs are likely to be franchised, said "They're definitely not an international multi-million dollar one though.

"They're no doubt struggling to stay afloat."﻿

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.