Foodie recreates 'healthier' KFC Zinger burger at home

Nectro Vlangos has created what he claims to be a 'healthy' version of a KFC Zinger Crunch burger.

A Melbourne foodie has shared an at-home version of an iconic fast food staple, claiming his recreated recipe is also 'healthier' than the original.

Nectro Vlangos, a content creator and food lover, shared the recipe to his version of a KFC Zinger burger.

The recipe carries the tongue-in-cheek tile of Zinger Crunch fakeaway Burger and was posted to Vlangos's almost 50,000 Instagram followers.

"I love this burger. It's the Doritos adding the crunch for me," he posted in the caption, alongside a time lapse video of his creation.

﻿Vlangos uses a brioche bun from Australian supermarket Aldi and condiments and fresh food from Coles supermarket to make his burger creation.

"Stack your burger from bottom to top," he noted in the recipe.

"Bottom bun, half the sauce, coleslaw, chicken, cheese, chips, the other 10g sauce, top bun. Done. Enjoy."

The video which Vlangos posted online Sunday has already been viewed almost 34,000 times.

"Man I love good fake away KFC," one of his followers commented.

nectoriouspapi/Instagram The burger includes fresh ingredients from the supermarket.

"Aldi brioche elevates every time," another wrote.

"It's the Doritos for me," yet another wrote.

Vlangos claims his version of the popular burger contains 439 calories, 44 grams of carbs, 18 grams of fat and 25 grams of protein.

He said this compares to KFC's original Zinger Burger which has 594 calories, 52 grams of carbs, 29 grams of fat and 32 grams of protein﻿.

KFC Australia The KFC Zinger Crunch burger.

However, according to KFC Australia's nutrition guide, a Zinger Burger Crunch has 2343 kilojoules which is equal to 560 calories. ﻿

The fast food giant also states its burger has 45.2 grams of carbs, 28 grams of fat, and 30.5 grams of protein.

﻿All in all, Vlangos's burger still has 121 fewer calories than KFC's original.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.