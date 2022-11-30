Noma's Rene Redzepi says it took 'many, many hours of therapy' to stop being a toxic chef

Rene Redzepi says he is no longer a toxic chef – but only after “many, many, many, many hours of therapy”.

The co-owner and chef at Copenhagen’s acclaimed Noma, which has been named the World’s Best Restaurant five times and spearheaded the New Nordic culinary movement, admitted in 2015 that he had been “a bully for a large part of my career”.

In an essay published in David Chang’s journal Lucky Peach he wrote: “I’ve yelled and pushed people. I’ve been a terrible boss at times.”

In a new interview, he told the Times, “I would tell myself, ‘Tomorrow, I’m not going to do it’.

“And then I’d go back and within an hour I would be furious. Those are some of the worst times of my life.”

JENNIFER CHASE/WASHINGTON POST Rene Redzepi is one of the most acclaimed chefs in the world, but says it is only recently he has stopped bullying his staff.

Through therapy, Redzepi said, he had learned to overcome the anger by identifying its source.

“That’s a very specific moment, which I can’t talk about because it’s way too traumatic, when I started asking, ‘Where does all this anger come from?’,” he said.

“Finding that out was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. It’s something I’m still processing. Typically it comes from your childhood, and when I found that out, that’s when I could start really letting go of the anger and fear.”

In the Lucky Peach essay, Redzepi also called out toxic restaurant kitchen culture, recently brought to mainstream attention with the hit Disney+ series The Bear.

In that show, Jeremy Allan White’s main character Carmy has worked under both Redzepi and renowned American chef Thomas Keller (The French Laundry), while Joel McHale plays an unnamed fictional haute cuisine chef who is seen to bully Carmy in flashbacks.

Supplied Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy in The Bear

“I started cooking in a time when it was common to see my fellow cooks get slapped across the face for making simple mistakes, to see plates fly across a room, crashing into someone who was doing his job too slowly,” Redzepi, who has worked under Keller, wrote in 2015.

“It wasn’t uncommon for me to be called a worthless c... or worse. It wasn’t uncommon to reach for a pan only to find that someone had stuck the handle in the fire and then put it back on my station just to mess with me.”

Speaking to The Times, Redzepi said while he had made progress, he was “still processing” the “anger and fear” that was behind his ill-treatment of kitchen staff.