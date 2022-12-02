You're Cooked: Stay off the stove with Fire and Emergency New Zealand's drunk cookbook

You're Cooked: Fire & Emergency's new cookbook wants you to stay off the stove.

This story contains content about binge drinking and alcohol. If you would rather read about slowing down alcohol intake, reducing hangovers, or rejecting binge drinking culture please read this opinion piece.

You’ve survived another Saturday rager, been a bit too keen on the booze, and now you’re stumbling through your front door with a grumbling belly.

You’re desperate for a feed that’s quick, easy, and greasy, but wait – don’t you know how much danger you’re putting yourself in by cooking while drunk?

Fire & Emergency spokesman Steve Turek, says “unattended cooking is the leading cause of house fires and injuries from house fires” – from fires they actually attend.

READ MORE:

* Woman still recovering from burns after house fire as investigations continue

* From denial to acceptance: The five stages of a kitchen disaster

* Firefighters drag people from houses in Hawke's Bay, Wellington, after cooking mishaps



There are more people injured in fires that they don’t get called to, he says.

“ACC data indicates the incidence of fire related injuries is six times higher than our own statistics. Around half of fire fatalities involve alcohol or drugs,” Turek says.

So, to combat both hunger and fire hazards, Fire and Emergency NZ have teamed up with chef Jamie Johnston of Everybody Eats and photographers from Motion Sickness to bring You’re Cooked: recipes to cook if you’re drunk or high.

We had a read, and here are five recipes we think would be worth having a crack at, should you find yourself inebriated on an empty stomach.

Chugget sandwich

What’s more reliable than white bread?

Supplied Drunk and hungry? Treat yourself to a chugget sandwich.

If you let your drunken imagination soar, you could probably dream up thousands of ... unconventional sandwich ideas.

To create the Chugget Sandwich, cook your chicken nuggets in an air fryer and lay them between two slices of bread with mayonnaise and lettuce.

This is also a perfect choice if you’re hankering for a late night Maccas meal, but can’t stomach the price of ordering through Uber Eats.

Hot Sunday​

Caught between wanting something hot or cold? Why not try both?

Supplied The Hot Sunday gives you the best of both worlds.

The Hot Sunday​ (which is probably how your head will be feeling after a Saturday night on the town) is prepared with ice cream (preferably vanilla, unless you let your drunk brain convince you your orange chocolate chip could work as well) and spread some chilli oil.

For extra pizazz, why not ditch a spoon and eat with corn chips?

One-handed burrito

In a drunken state, you don’t need to rely on your stove for a good cooked meal – just turn towards your microwave.

In a microwave-friendly bowl, add corn, jalapeños, and chilli, and cook for two minutes in the microwave.

Supplied You don’t have to rely on the stove for a good cooked meal.

Warm a tortilla in the microwave for 20 seconds, then spoon your chilli mix onto the centre of the wrap and top with cheese, sour cream, and salsa.

Fold your roll together, warm again in the microwave, and enjoy.

Uncanned beans

Sometimes, simple is best: the Uncanned Beans are sure proof of this.

Add tinned beans and, if you’re feeling inspired, pinches of cumin, curry powder, and chilli powder, and cook in a microwave for two minutes, stirring halfway through (trust me, you don’t want cold beans).

Supplied Beans on toast?

While you’re waiting, toast your bread, spread with butter and your bean mixture, then bon appétit!

Blue Soberaid

Like death and taxes, a hangover after a long night of drinking is just one of the many challenging truths of being alive.

You can spend the next morning with a classic Powerade or hair of the dog, but if you’re already cooking up a storm of carbs and beans in the kitchen, why not have a crack at drink mixing?

Supplied Try your hand at making the blue soberaid – your body will thank you later.

In a jug, add water with pinches of salt, cayenne pepper, lemon, lime, multivitamin, honey, and a drop of blue food colouring to give it that authentic look – now you have the Blue Soberaid.

Leave in the fridge overnight with ice, and your hungover self will be endlessly grateful.

More information about the book is available on Fire and Emergency’s website. All recipes are also up on the You’re Cooked Instagram page.