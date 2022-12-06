Expert reveals the bread storage mistake that's making your loaf go stale six times faster

Bread is a staple food in any household and with the rising cost of living, storing bread and extending its shelf life is a handy trick to know.

You've been storing your bread wrong – well, at least according to Jason Webb, Managing Director of Electronic Temperature Instruments.

Bread is a staple food in any household and with the rising cost of living, storing bread and extending its shelf life is a handy trick to know.

Speaking to Express, Webb settles the age-old debate on whether bread should be stored in the cupboard or the fridge.

"Bread should be stored in a cupboard. If you put it in a fridge, it will stale about six times more quickly," he explains.

"This is because at cooler temperatures, starch tends to crystallise and this process occurs roughly six times faster at refrigerator temperatures than at room temperature."

Storing food properly and, in turn, extending its shelf life not only saves you dollars but it's also hugely environmentally friendly.

Wasted food that has gone mouldy quickly or needs to be thrown away has an impact on the environment in all phases of the food's lifecycle.

As well as storing in the cupboard, freezing your bread is another alternative that can keep it fresh for up to six months.

When you need your bread, you can simply thaw it or toast it in your toaster.

Similarly, Taste of Home also revealed the 'double wrap' method is your secret to keep bread fresh and long-lasting.

The recipe website recommends you wrap loaf tightly in cling wrap, then again in foil or freezer paper.

Next, write the date somewhere visible as it is not recommended to keep loaves of bread in the freezer for longer than six months.

If your bread happens to accidentally surpass six months in the freezer, don't fear and don't throw it away. Bread that's a bit dry or stale still makes for great French toast, bread pudding and croutons.

