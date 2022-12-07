Expert says to keep bread in the pantry, but what about humid Auckland?

Sourdough expert Sam Ellis takes Stuff through the benefits of his product.

A recent article claimed that everyone who wasn’t storing their loaf of bread in the pantry was doing it wrong – but what about in sticky, humid, muggy Auckland?

Between the months of December to March, Tāmaki Makaurau becomes a city swamp of close to 100% humidity, and going outside is akin to walking into the depths of hell.

Therefore, it seems suspect that if Aucklanders are unable to cope with the humidity, surely our fresh loaf of bread can’t?

Jason Webb, Managing Director of Electronic Temperature Instruments, claimed that if you stored bread in your fridge, it will “stale about six times more quickly”.

"This is because at cooler temperatures, starch tends to crystallise, and this process occurs roughly six times faster at refrigerator temperatures than at room temperature,” Webb said.

Pat Silcock, from the Department of Food Science at the University of Otago believed Webb’s view of bread storage was a “simplistic” look at bread’s end of shelf life.

”There are two ways it ends – one is that it goes stale, the other is that it goes mouldy,” Silcock said.

”The most important thing is what is going to happen first.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Experts say you should store your bread in the pantry or freezer.

Silcock said it is perfectly safe to eat stale bread, but not mouldy bread.

“Generally it is a temperature and time thing, if you live in a warm place, your mould is going to grow faster than if you live in a cooler place,” Silcock said.

“If you eat your loaf of bread fast, I would keep it on the bench. If you are going to eat it over multiple days it might be better in the fridge,” he said, acknowledging that it would make the bread go stale faster, but not mouldy.

Silcock explained that it was much easier to freshen up stale bread, than deal with mouldy bread.

“If you are going to toast the bread it makes no difference whatsoever, it freshens up the bread,” he said.

“If you pop bread in the microwave for a few seconds, that will freshen it up.”

Martin Hunter The denser the bread, the faster it is going to get stale.

Silcock said the time period from fresh to stale varies from bread loaf to bread loaf.

“It depends on the bread recipe that is used, artisanal breads tends to go stale faster than supermarket brand,” Silcock said.

Artisanal means slightly more fancy, for example Ploughman’s or Vogel’s, compared to your run of the mill Tip Top white sandwich loaf.

“With artisanal breads, you might not notice its gone stale because of density,” Silcock said.

Silcock also revealed where a food scientist chooses to keep his bread.

“I store bread in the freezer and the pantry, and we use a mix. We normally go through a loaf of bread quite quickly so it doesn’t go mouldy,” he said.

So if you’re buying a loaf in the swamp like most Aucklanders will be these coming months, the colder storage the better, and don’t be afraid of a bit of stale bread.