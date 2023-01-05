A Brit samples the quintessential Kiwi ice creams you can get at the dairy

REVIEW: Growing up in the UK, I missed out on a very important part of New Zealand culture – the ice cream from a dairy. So, I did what any decent Brit abroad would do, and volunteered to try and rate them all.

Just two small disclaimers before I begin. First, this list includes a mixture of ice creams and ice blocks. As the simple soul I am, I didn’t realise this would be a controversial conflation, but from conversations in the office I have since realised this was a foolish decision. I apologise to all offended.

Second, I have a sweet tooth. I’m pre-disposed to liking anything and everything with a sugar content high enough to make a parent at Disneyland sweat, so there wasn’t a single ice cream on this list that I didn’t like, it was just about figuring out how much I liked each of them (I know, I’m very brave).

So, without further ado – from worst to best – here is my ranking of quintessential Kiwi ice creams you can get at the dairy.

READ MORE:

* Lab-made milk: getting the creaminess without the climate pollution

* It's confirmed, McDonald's chocolate soft serve will come to NZ - but when?

* I spent $50 on a sandwich - and it was so worth it

* All 54 classic Whittaker’s flavours ranked from worst to best



10. Rocky Road – Strawberry

There’s something not quite right about the strawberry ice cream in this one. The colour, the flavour, it’s all just a bit – dare I say it – artificial. I’ve been told the vanilla version is better, but alas there was not a single vanilla to be found in the Ponsonby dairy scene, so we had to make do. Perhaps it’s unfair of me to judge the whole range on the basis of one bad flavour, but life isn’t fair, so bottom of the rung it is for Rocky Road.

9. Calippo – Raspberry & Pineapple

I’m still not sure this one should have even made it into the top 10 list. Where’s the stick? The flavour was also mediocre compared to some of the others, and when it started to melt the liquid turned slightly gelatinous. Sure, gun to my head I’d have one again, but for now number 9 it is for you, Mr Calippo.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kiwi Gabrielle McCulloch talked Katie the Brit through 10 traditional ice creams you can get at a dairy in Aotearoa.

8. Kāpiti – White Chocolate & Raspberry

Meh. It was OK. White chocolate and raspberry are always going to taste good together, but it was expensive, and I just don’t think it was worth it. It also took me a while to get a taste of the raspberry, which I didn't love. I’m lazy and like my flavours to come to me.

7. Trumpet – Classic Chocolate

Very similar to a British Cornetto (if you know, you know). The little chocolate nugget at the bottom of the Trumpet cone is like a reward for all of your hard work in getting there. The smooth chocolate ice cream set against the crunchy chocolate chips was *chef’s kiss*.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Top of the pile for ice blocks was the good old-fashioned Cyclone.

6. Fruju – Pineapple Crush

Distinctly mediocre. Refreshing, fruity, potentially the healthiest of the bunch (I didn’t check the labels because that would have been depressing) – enough said.

5. Choc Bar

The chocolate stick is genius. I’d only heard rumours about its existence but thought I might have been being misled. I was not, and it was great. In hindsight, I probably should have rated the Choc Bar higher, but the sugar rush blurred my thinking and I panicked. I’m sorry, Choc Bar, you’re better than middle of the pile.

4. Slushy – Lemonade & Raspberry

I was set up on this one – I wasn’t told you’re meant to use a spoon. But the flavours were great, and the consistency was the perfect level of slurpy. I know I said the Cyclone shouldn’t have made this list because it doesn’t have a stick, but this is my list, and I’ll use double standards if I want to.

3. Cyclone – Peach, Pineapple & Blueberry

It’s giving me UK Twister vibes, which means it was always going to make it into the top three. The trio of fruity flavours won the Cyclone my bronze medal, I just wish it had the white creamy part that Twisters have. Bonus points for the Christmassy colours.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Katie realised very quickly that she didn’t like getting sticky fingers.

2. Memphis Meltdown – Big Bikkie

I’ll admit it, this was a lot, but I loved it. Sure, it felt like I’d eaten a three-course dinner after I’d taken just one bite, but I’d happily push through the pain and finish the whole thing any day.

1. Jelly Tip

King of the jungle. Top of the pops. It’s (drum roll, please)...the humble Jelly Tip. The ice cream, raspberry jelly and chocolate combo has proven itself unbeatable in my books. Sweet as, I say (sweet as what, you may ask, but I’ve lived in New Zealand for over a year and I still haven’t figured that out).

Note: The Stuff Auckland office doesn’t have a freezer. We did the best we could, but unfortunately some of the later ice creams had seen better days by the time I got to trying them. In the interests of balance and fairness, I did try and take this into account when rating the last couple of contenders.

What’s your favourite frozen treat from the dairy? Tell us in the comments below!