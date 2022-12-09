A pint of the unusual, please . . . football fans embrace hot beer

Chinese football fans have been showing off their piping hot alcoholic drinks on social media. (File photo)

While the British are teased by foreigners for their warm beer, the Chinese are taking it a step further.

Hot beer has become a trend among fans watching the World Cup this year, thanks to its flavour and the warmth it brings in the cold winter.

Chinese football fans have been showing off their piping hot alcoholic drinks on social media, having been advised to watch matches at home or outdoors due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Similar to mulled wine, Chinese hot beer is simmered with warming spices, citrus and goji berries. Devotees say that the sweetness from the fruits enhances the flavour and neutralises the bitterness of hops.

Food bloggers on TikTok are sharing videos, with apparently no limit on ingredients or flavour combinations.

Popular bubble tea and coffee brands are buying into the trend with beer-based drinks. Coco, a large bubble tea chain, has collaborated with Snow, a Chinese brewery, to release a coconut-flavoured hot beer, according to the food blog Foodaily.com.

Street markets in Shanghai, Nanjing and the central city of Changsha also offer hot beer, and Foodaily reports that they are usually sold out within an hour or two. One particular hot beer was sold for 9.9 yuan (NZ$2.23) per cup at a market where the World Cup matches were shown on a big screen. It came with orange, lemon, red dates and goji berries.

Drinking hot beer in winter was already a tradition in southwest China as winters there are typically very cold and damp. Drinking hot beverages is recommended by traditional Chinese medicine, as it is claimed to keep the digestive system in optimal condition.

Chinese media has also noted a growing trend for mulled wine in recent years, echoing a European tradition. The popular hot Butterbeer from the Harry Potter books has been sold at Universal Studios in Beijing.

Of course China is not the only nation that likes its beer hot. In Poland, a spiced and flavoured beer known as Grzane Piwo, or Grzaniec, is also a winter tradition.

Mulled ale was popular in Britain and books from the 1800s contain many variations on the theme of hot and hearty ale concoctions. The strangest and most substantial of these was posset, prepared by curdling milk or cream with hot wine or beer.

Shakespeare was perhaps not a fan, however. In Hamlet, the murdered king's ghost describes poison causing his blood to "posset and curd, like eager droppings into milk".

- THE TIMES, LONDON