Is your raffle legal? Kiwi charity Good Bitches Baking pull sweepstake after learning surprise law

They’re a group of Good Bitches with good intentions, but their latest fundraising attempt almost landed them in hot water.

Good Bitches Baking (GBB), a charity organisation who spread kindness to struggling Kiwis through gifting delicious deserts, had advertised a raffle on their social media channels before realising they were at risk of breaking one of New Zealand’s regulated gambling laws.

The not-for-profit were selling 500 raffle tickets for $10 a pop through their website for supporters to not only donate to their cause, but to have a chance at nabbing one of six prize packs, which included a cookbook, ingredients, and Good Bitches Baking merchandise worth $280.

However, an email tip-off brought GBB’s attention to a law from NZ’s Gambling Act 2003, which requires those operating online raffles without in-person sales to hold a Class 3 gambling licence.

Good Bitches Baking’s marketing and communications manager Hannah Molloy says the discovery of the law came as a surprise, and without a physical headquarters for the charity, their only option was to pull their fundraiser – an unfortunate choice with Christmas around the corner.

“A big chunk of our operating costs is salaries ... It’s actually really hard to get funding for salaries through grant applications, so we do a lot of fundraising throughout the year, and this was our last one” Molloy says.

“It's created a little a hole in our budget that we’ve had to fill another way.”

Across some of their 28 nation-wide chapters, Good Bitches Baking have previously held in-person raffles that don’t require a gambling licence, but this is the first time the charity have been made aware of any legal precautions for organising raffles.

For a group that has helped many Kiwis struggling with addiction, the connotation of acquiring a gambling licence didn’t align with their ethos, and the charity have called for greater support around small not-for-profit organisations.

“We do absolutely support the reduction in gambling harm,” Molloy says.

“There are a lot of hoops for small charities to jump through to be sustainable and successful, from funding equity through to understanding the rules around running a raffle.”

“Small charities, who don’t have the staff or resources to do the work – finding ways they can be supported or finding way their volunteer communities can be supported, the ins and out so they’re not breaking the rules or making mistake,” Molloy says.

Now, GBB are working to refund the hundred tickets the raffle charity have already sold.

For those wishing to donate to GBB, the charity has a tiered option on their website, running from $5 to $1000, and bakers are welcome to volunteer their services.