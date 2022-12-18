Buffet Hunger Games: How to smash an all-you-can-eat restaurant

All-you-can-eat buffets, once the preserve of royalty, now offer glorious gluttony for the masses. We sent a team of reporters to put one to the test.

All-you-can-eat buffets, once the preserve of royalty, now offer glorious gluttony for the masses. Craig Hoyle takes a deep dive into the dining experience, and leads a team to put one to the test in a practice run for Christmas.

I knew the potato was a mistake.

Rule number one of buffets: avoid the carbs. Bread, noodles, rice, potatoes… They’re all part of a plot to fill precious real estate in your stomach that could be saved for higher-value products.

Yet the baby potatoes looked divine, glistening with oil and salt in a culinary siren song. I fell straight into the trap.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff sent a team of journalists to put an all-you-can-eat buffet to the test.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sunday Star-Times news director Craig Hoyle knew the potato was a mistake, but couldn’t help himself.

“You want people to eat carbohydrates because it fills them up and it’s cheap,” says Rob Richardson, a culinary lecturer at AUT’s School of Hospitality and Tourism.

Richardson leads the school’s Master in Gastronomy programme; he’s the academic who emerges when I tell the university comms team I want to talk to a buffet expert.

It’s reassuring to hear I’m not the only hungry diner falling for carbs.

“People think it’s just putting out a lot of food, but a good buffet is actually really well thought-through,” says Richardson.

“You’re structuring the buffet in such a way that people are going to fill their plate with the cheaper product, and when they get to the more expensive product they don’t have quite so much room on their plate.”

Jesper Gustafsson knows every trick in the book. He’s the head chef at Fortuna, SkyCity’s iconic buffet restaurant, which routinely feeds upwards of 1000 people per day on the weekend.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jesper Gustafsson is the head chef at Fortuna, SkyCity’s iconic buffet restaurant in Auckland.

Gustafsson’s not usually out on the floor speaking to diners, but this is a special occasion. I’ve gathered six journalists to put his buffet to the test, and we have a quick chat before gorging ourselves.

My colleague Jono Williams - executive audio producer - wants to know: “What would your strategy be to get as much as possible on your plate?”

Gustafsson’s eyes light up.

“This is very important, because I am Swedish, and we do buffet very well, so this is something that I’ve been practising every year for my entire lifetime.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Fortuna has a wide selection of vegetables, but let’s be honest, nobody goes to a buffet for the vegetables.

The trick, he says, is to start with the lean meats.

“Turkey, chicken, we have some nice vegetarian dishes as well that we’re offering, but lean meats, that’s my best tip. It’s when you start going to those carbs, the potatoes, that’s when you’re going to start feeling ‘oh my goodness, maybe I’ve eaten too much’.”

Of course, it’s not just about what you’re eating - there’s also a fine art to fitting all that food on your plate. This is where my colleagues take wildly different approaches.

“It was really overwhelming to be honest,” says audio producer Daniel Fraser, as he poses for a photograph with his mountain of food. “Any sort of strategy went out the window as I just tried to pile my plate up as high as I could.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff audio producer Daniel Fraser found the buffet “overwhelming”.

Jono, too, is a strong proponent of efficient stacking.

“My strategy was to make as much use of all the real estate on the plate as I could, going out before I went up.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Executive audio producer Jono Williams believes in efficient plate-stacking.

That’s blasphemy to data journalist Kate Newton, who avoids mixing foods at all costs.

“I’m very much a person who believes everything must have its separate place on my plate. I don’t like a lot of mixing and mingling going on. So the whole buffet concept is really challenging me in that respect.”

She compromises by putting meat on one side of her plate and curry on the other, “divided by a no-man’s-land of carrots and broccolini”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Data journalist Kate Newton usually avoids mixing foods at all costs.

There are no mixing concerns for audio producer Jen Black, whose plate is stacked with meat, meat, and somehow yet more meat.

“I’m very used to being a poor student, so I just get as much meat as I can,” she says. “I don’t usually eat meat unless it’s essential.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff For audio producer Jen Black, buffets are a chance to eat as much meat as possible.

Pou Tiaki reporter Eda Tang, our sixth and final contestant, takes first prize for planning.

“My strategy began at the start of the day,” she says. “I’m wearing my pregnancy underwear, and I’ve got a dress that lets me eat as much as I need.”

This, says Eda, is a challenge she’s been training for her whole life, with repeated family visits to buffets during her childhood.

“They’d always make me not eat the potatoes and the bread so we’d get our money’s worth, so instantly if we set foot into a buffet I’m in game mode. I’m quite competitive.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Pou Tiaki reporter Eda Tang is very competitive when it comes to eating at buffets.

Behind the buffet

This level of gluttony may be frowned on today, but historically it was seen as a sign of immense wealth.

“The first buffets came out of the courts of the kings and the queens, particularly in France and Italy,” says Richardson, who explains that centuries ago most people lived hand to mouth with little choice in what they ate.

“To put on a big buffet where people could choose whatever they liked was lavish and extreme, and added to your mana.”

Richardson says “we’ve moved away from that now”, but buffets remain a highly complex challenge relished by chefs - although sadly, they’ve fallen from the glory days of intricate aspic dishes [savoury jellies made of meats and stock] seen in the 1980s.

“The old buffets were amazing, there’s a lot of skill that used to go into the cold larder side of things,” he says. “The detailing that used to be done, and those kinds of skills, you just don’t see that very often any more.

“Our teaching now is more along the lines of what’s needed in the industry, what’s industry-relevant, so we don’t spend as much time on the buffet as they used to when I went to culinary school.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Buffets may look simple, but they’re a highly complex challenge relished by chefs.

The most important challenge is making sure nobody walks away from the buffet with food poisoning.

“The biggest thing from a chef’s perspective, and the biggest thing that we teach, is food safety at a buffet, because you’ve got a lot of food sitting out for a long time,” says Richardson.

He points to an event at Eden Park as an example of how buffets can go horribly wrong; corporate patrons at an All Blacks-Ireland test in 2006 were served raw defrosted Korean oysters that were supposed to be cooked, resulting in a mass outbreak of gastroenteritis.

“As disasters go, that’s pretty big.”

Back at Fortuna, the only disaster is our rapidly-expanding stomachs. I’ve gone back for a second plate stacked with all my favourites from the first round, and I’m almost too full to move as our plate demolition slows to a crawl. Yet we press on.

“I’ve recently been listening to my body cues,” says Eda reflectively. “Like, if I want to stop eating, I can do that.”

But she doubles down: “Today is not the day for that.”

We’re “meat-sweating ourselves to death” - Kate’s graphic description - as we reflect on whether we’ve got the buffet’s value for money. Dan’s still going.

“Eat slowly,” he says, when asked how he’s managing to put away so much food.

“Don’t have any drinks.”

Jono interjects: “You’re speaking quite slowly now. Is that your body slowly shutting down?”

Dan ponders for a moment. “It’s just… you get into that speed for eating, and then…” His voice trails off, and he stares at his plate.

Why we overeat

Nutritionist Claire Turnbull, founder of Mission Nutrition, says human evolution has hardwired our brains to gorge when the opportunity presents itself.

“Food never used to be around all the time, so in an occasion like that, back in our prehistoric days, it would’ve been ‘let’s do this, because we might not eat [again] for a week’,” she says.

Sarah Argyle/Stuff Nutritionist Claire Turnbull says human brains are hardwired to overeat if given the chance.

Turnbull adds that diners’ behaviour at a buffet gives away a lot.

”People’s childhood experiences with food really do come out,” she says. “The ones who had to fend for themselves against five or six brothers and sisters are the ones you can identify pretty quickly. They just can’t control themselves.”

The damage from one buffet blowout, according to Turnbull, “is only temporary”.

“The biggest thing is that you’re probably likely to get extremely constipated, and feel sick,” she says. “There’s only so many calories one person can physically consume in one meal.”

Of course, overeating will be a near-constant for many as we chomp through Christmas. Fortuna will be open all the way through, and head chef Jesper Gustafsson’s numbers are astonishing.

“I’ve been planning for Christmas, and I have to talk in hundreds of kilos, not just a kilo here or there,” he says.

“I’m expecting to go through 500 kilos of pork tenderloin, 850 kilos of turkey, and then 600 kilos of something else as well. And that’s just the meats.”

Like Gustafsson, Turnbull recommends strategic plate-loading.

“I go for vegetables first, and I’d go for lean meat next, and I’d go for a little bit of the starchy carby pastry types of things,” she says.

“We eat with our eyes, which sounds kind of weird, but essentially the size of your plate completely dictates how much you end up eating ... If there’s an opportunity, choose a smaller plate to start with.”

Health risks aside, it’s time to move on to perhaps the most important part of the buffet: dessert.

“The sweets will always go down,” says Gustafsson, when I ask about saving room for some final treats.

“I have never had issues with eating a tiramisu by myself, but I’ve had issues with eating a turkey by myself. So it’s kinda like… The sweets, trust in yourself, you will always get that down.”

Gustafsson’s not wrong. Somehow, despite our groaning abdominal muscles, we stagger to the dessert bar and stack up on ice cream and eclairs. Jen’s in her element.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff L-R: Jono Williams, Craig Hoyle and Kate Newton push themselves over the finish line at the dessert buffet.

“Next time I wouldn’t start with savoury, I’d just go straight to sweet,” she says, her plate a mysterious soup of melted ice cream and jet planes.

Jono asks what we’re all thinking: “How many bowls of dessert do you reckon you could eat if you just ate dessert?”

There’s no hesitation from Jen; she reckons 10 bowls of dessert would be about right. Dan’s ears prick up from his stupor, and he interjects.

“F… me, that’s impressive.”

Our attempts to interview each other fall flat.

“I’m kind of too full to think and eloquently express myself,” says Eda, as we contemplate our inevitable defeat. We’ve been eating for just over an hour. It feels much longer.

The food glistens as we shuffle past on our way home to bed. It all looks so good, but I feel sick just thinking about taking another bite.

I knew that potato was a mistake.

Additional reporting by Jono Williams. The journalists dined courtesy of SkyCity and Fortuna. Want to hear more? You can listen to the Stuff Explained buffet podcast on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts.