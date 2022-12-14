Known for its “strong malty flavour” and a “well-defined bitterness” that some say is akin to the taste of the eponymous river, a can of Waikato Draught has ended up tantalising the taste buds of it-girl songstress Madison Beer.

The connection between the malty drop and the singer whose songs have garnered nearly 285 million plays on Spotify, isn’t immediately clear.

One just has to know that the “Prince of Pirongia”, New Zealander and Beer’s producer Leroy Clampitt hails from the mighty Waikato.

Clampitt, who has produced tracks for the likes of Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Kiwi outfit Broods, said via his own instagram page on Tuesday “Waikato draught finally getting the platform it deserves.”

It seems he has taken the beer’s slogan “wherever you go, take Waikato” firmly to heart, sharing a can of the humble drop with the singer, who in October released “Showed me (How I Fell In Love With You)” a track produced by the 30-yeal-old Kiwi.

Clampitt told Stuff that his mother brought the taste of home with her to the US on a recent trip.

“I like to have a couple of cans lying around for special occasions, you know? Some people like to pop champagne when something exciting is going on – some people like to pop a Waikato.”

STUFF It took him 16 years to cover the condo entirely with cans—including the ceilings and the master wardrobe.

The sixth slide of Beer’s post features Clampitt handing the singer the malty beverage.

Kiwis on instagram were quick to wonder if the singer was in New Zealand, with one proud local simply commenting: “up the Waikato.”

Alas, the singer was just in a Los Angeles studio, but Clampitt confirmed the singer certainly appreciated the beer’s renowned malt forward taste.

“Madison is a connoisseur of everything. Hotels, food, drinks, she likes the finer things, so I sort of specifically wanted her to try Waikato’s finest. We shared a glass and it was great.”

A spokesperson for Lion Breweries said: “With a last name like hers, Waikato Draught is the obvious choice. Cheers to Madison's great taste in beer.”

A close analysis of the can appears to show it in an unrefrigerated state. Even at the best of times, the beer can only really be imbibed after a spell in the fridge. One can only hope that after the picture was taken, the tin was further cooled before consumption.

It seems, you can take the beer out of the Waikato, but you can’t take the Waikato out of the boy.