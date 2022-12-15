Australia is on the brink of a hot chip shortage this summer

Aussies may have to forgo their favourite summer staple this year, with a hot chip shortage expected to hit nation-wide.

The processed potatoes used to create hot chips, packaged potato chips, and other potato products are in low supply at the moment.﻿

This is due to both changed weather conditions and a surge in demand for chips, says AUSVEG, the peak industry body for Australian vegetable and potato industries.

"The ongoing wet weather in key processing potato growing regions, particularly in Tasmania, has impacted growers' planting windows and caused delays in planting and in getting farm machinery on-farm for paddock preparation," explained Shaun Lindhe, AUSVEG's National Manager of Communications, in a comment to 9Honey.

"On top of this, growers in the region are facing significant increases in the costs of production for critical farm inputs, including fertiliser, energy, fuel, labour and chemicals, which is adding to the burden that growers are facing in trying to get their crops planted, harvested and sent to processors."

﻿Lindhe urges frustrated consumers to remember not to blame Aussie farmers for the cost of vegetables going up, as that price is not necessarily what the grower receives.

"Growers were already operating in a challenging and unpredictable environment, and this is another blow for hard-working farmers trying to feed Australian families," he said.

"The increased costs of production have affected the profitability of many growers, so we encourage all consumers to continue to support local growers by buying plenty of Australian-grown vegetables and potato products in the lead-up to the festive season and into the New Year.

But AUSVEG assures us it may only be a little while before we are reunited with our beloved chippies.

"While it is unclear how long this tightened supply may last, these issues occur from time to time and are usually only experienced in the short-term once supply levels resume to more normal levels," Lindhe said.

