How, and how long, to store your leftover ham

A ham will have pride of place on many Kiwi Christmas tables on Sunday, but once the festivities die down, how do we keep our meat fresh to fill our summer sandwiches?

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Reuben Sharples, from Auckland’s Aussie Butcher New Lynn, says Kiwis should apply the same rules of food safety with their ham as they would with leftover chicken and other meats.

Instead of leaving the ham out on the bench while you slip away for a siesta, Sharples says storing the ham in the fridge straight away will help the meat stay in good condition by decreasing the risk of bacteria.

“If you’re leaving it out on the bench for a long time, that’s when bacteria multiplies so that’s all shortening the length of the time that you can [keep the ham],” Sharples says

READ MORE:

* Crunching the numbers: How to burn off those excess Christmas calories

* These are the most wasted foods in the days after Christmas

* Ten ways for leftover ham after Christmas Day



He says the meat should be kept in a ham bag rather than plastic containers and wrap, and don’t worry if you haven’t nabbed yourself a ham bag yet: Sharples has a neat tip to make sure this doesn’t have to be another expense.

“Get yourself a ham bag – it could be an old cotton pillowcase if you haven’t got a ham bag – and soak it in vinegar, and you put the ham in that, instead of the plastic bag the ham came with,” Sharples says.

Supplied Reuben Sharples, from the Aussie Butcher New Lynn, suggests using a pillowcase if you don’t have a ham bag.

Depending on the size of the ham, you will need to touch up the bag once every few days to keep the meat at its best.

“If it’s a large ham, and it’s around for a while, every couple of days you need to rinse the bag out and soak in vinegar again,” he says.

“If you think the ham is going to be around for a long time just cut it off the bone, because the bone is the first thing that will go off.”

As for the length of time your ham will be in tip-top shape for consumption, Sharples says this depends on a range of factors, but he recommends limiting your leftover eating to a week

Towfiqu barbhuiya Your ham can be frozen if you’ve got too much on your hands.

“If you think you’re going to be using it for longer than a week, I’d be cutting it into small, manageable sizes, like steaks or slices, or put it in the freezer as a chunk – it’ll be fine if you just reheat it.

“Personally I wouldn’t be going over a week, and [the ham] usually doesn’t.”

What are your tips for sorting out that leftover ham? Share your secrets in the comments below.