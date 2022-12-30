Barbecue like the pros do: How to expertly pair your meats and condiments

New Zealanders' love of of barbecuing was reflected in the creation of the TV reality competition Cooks On Fire earlier this year.

Very few things encapsulate a Kiwi summer as well as a backyard barbecue – sausages spitting, steaks sizzling and hungry tummies enticed by the sounds and smells.

Most of us will have our tomato sauce bottles and mayonnaise tubs handy in the fridge for all occasions, but why not try to add some extra pizazz to your meats with some well-matched sauces and spices?

We asked two experts of the grill – celebrity chef Al Brown and Cooks on Fire co-host Jared MacDonald – for their tips and tricks on getting the most out of your barbecue by finding the best flavour pairings for your meat.

Aral Tasher/Unsplash Never underestimate the power of simply adding salt and pepper to your meat.

The basics

For a plate that will deliver a bang, don’t underestimate the importance of seasoning your food.

MacDonald says seasoning is the “most in influential ingredient in terms of immediate flavour” and Brown shares the same sentiment.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Barbecuer Jared MacDonald.

“If it’s seasoned well, you’re already there,” he says.

Chutneys and relishes are also a key aspect of your flavouring – and both chefs endorse the use of pickles.

“Pickles add a bit of acidity and a bit of sweetness, a bit of interest … It just gives food a little bit of horsepower in the flavour – and you can pickle pretty much everything,” Brown says.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Chef Al Brown.

Beef

For your beef cuts, MacDonald recommends the “Texas trinity” – salt, pepper and garlic.

“For beef, you don’t need a sauce, because it’s got so much natural flavour and, if you cook it right, it should be moist,” MacDonald says.

For long and slow cooking, such as a brisket, Brown recommends starting off with a spice rub made of flavours such as cumin seeds, smoked paprika, garlic powder and onion powder, with a barbecue sauce to go alongside the meat.

Daniel Hooper/Unsplash Barbecuing with chicken? The flavour possibilities are seemingly endless.

Chicken

For your drumsticks, thighs and more, MacDonald says “almost anything works well with” chicken, due to the neutrality of its flavour.

“You’ve got your classic Asian-style chicken, the honey-soy profile, or you could go towards your hot sauces,” MacDonald says.

For chicken wings, Brown says he enjoys spicing the meat with an Indian-flavour profile and adding something to contrast the dish, such as a ranch dressing.

“A lot of what makes things taste so great is when you have the yin and yang going – you have the hot and the cooling, so you go for the hot food to dip into the cool and comeback for more,” Brown says.

KG Baek/Unsplash Spice rubs and fruity sauces are a definite go-to for pork.

Pork

Also in the white meat family is Christmas favourite, pork, which is typically flavoured with spice rubs and paired with fruity sauces.

“We would use equal parts salt and pepper and some onion powder, garlic powder and paprika – spices that enhance the colour of it, because it’s such a plain-looking protein,” MacDonald says.

“We'd tend to go with a slightly sweeter rub seasoning profile, so you can go with coconut sugar, or white sugar is fine.

“You could go for a fruity sauce – honey, pineapple, orange or citrus ... a little bit of fruitiness and a bit of sweetness goes well together.”

MacDonald says you could also try out a “boozy sauce” by using a spiced rum glaze on your pork cut.

Alex Hudson/Unsplash Most of us will agree that lamb tastes great on its own, so don’t go overboard on the flavouring.

Lamb

MacDonald again recommends the Texas trinity when cooking lamb, alongside rosemary and/or thyme.

Also like beef, the natural flavour of lamb is more than enjoyable on its own, so try not to overpower the natural taste by getting overenthusiastic with added flavours.

“For me, the condiments are just little flavour points that brings out the flavour of the product you’re actually cooking,” Brown says.

“I still like a lamb chop to taste like a lamb chop – if I have a little bit of peach chutney on the side, that’s lovely as well, but I want to taste lamb.”

Michelle Tsang/Unsplash Ever tried maple syrup with your seafood? Brushing your salmon with syrup from the bottle can greatly elevate the flavour.

Seafood

With seafood, Brown says a mayonnaise-based sauce is a definite go-to.

“Cutting up some preserved lemon into some mayonnaise, adding some capers or wasabi or black olives chopped up – mayonnaise is a great base, and those sorts of mayonnaise-y things work really well with potatoes, pasta salads and grilled vegetables as well,” Brown says.

If you’ve got salmon on your barbecue, MacDonald recommends using honey or maple syrup to lift the flavour of the fish.

“You can use maple syrup straight out of a bottle, just brush it over your salmon,” MacDonald says.