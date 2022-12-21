How to pick the best seafood for your platter

Nothing quite beats fresh seafood on the plate over the summer, but fish markets or stores can be pretty intimidating if you don’t know how to tell the freshest products from the ones that are less than ideal.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Co-owner of Auckland’s Scott Seafood, Patrick Mullany, walked us through the store, while giving his expert tips on making sure your kaimoana is fresh and high-quality.

Snapper

This New Zealand favourite will be a staple on plenty of Kiwi plates this summer.

Choosing the right whole snapper is largely about colour and smell, says Mullany.

READ MORE:

* SeaSick: Kiwis love their kaimoana, even if it's being overfished

* Recipe: Fish tacos with charred corn & black bean salsa

* Recipe: Al Brown's Crispy-skin snapper with oyster stew



You want the fish to smell “like the sea” for a start. Colour-wise? Look out for red gills, character and brightness in the eyes and depth of colour of the fish. A greying or whiteness in the eyes is a sign the fish is losing its freshness.

Smoked products

Smoked products are commonly made with frozen or less-fresh fish, says Mullany. The best way to ensure you are picking one that was smoked fresh is through the depth of colour.

Look out for deeper colouring. If the product is lighter or has a lot of “run off”, this can be an indication the fish was defrosted from frozen.

Mussels and shellfish

All shellfish will gape when it dies, says Mullany. In short, the shells will stay open. The wider the gap, the longer they have been dead. When picking shellfish, always check the shells and discard any that stay open. While they’re alive, keep them cool, and they’ll be good to cook later that night.

Abigail Dougherty Avoid shellfish that shows signs of gaping, as the shells will start to open when they die.

Filleted fish

Avoid any brown or yellow tinges to fish fillets. Instead, you want to be looking for translucent or red colouring.

Don’t be afraid to ask to smell the fillet, either. The general rule, says Mullany, is you want the fish to smell like the ocean. “The less it smells like fish, the fresher it is.”

You also don’t need to go for the really expensive cuts. Mullany says fish like pearl, gemfish or lemonfish will be cheaper than cuts like snapper, but will taste as good. Plus they are a more sustainable option, too.

Crayfish

When it comes to choosing a live crayfish, it’s best to look for the more feisty creatures. Ones that are chilling at the bottom of the tank will still be fine, says Mullany, but if you go for those that are fighting and moving about more, they will likely be healthier, and tastier.

Abigail Dougherty Patrick Mullany says when choosing seafood, picking the right option often comes down to colour and smell.

Shopping on a tight budget – don’t be afraid of offcuts

Don’t be afraid to check out the offcuts if you’re on a budget, says Mullany. Salmon heads and snapper heads are great for soups, and hāpuku bodies can do well in boil-ups and curries.

Scott Seafood sell all the frames and offcuts fresh and what does not get sold is donated to local mrae, so nothing is wasted.

“We use the whole fish,” Mullany says.