Chef who 'invented' the chicken tikka masala has died, aged 77

The Scottish-Pakistani chef credited with inventing the chicken tikka masala has died, aged 77.

According to the Daily Mail, Chef Ali Ahmed Aslam, who opened the Glasgow restaurant Shish Mahal in 1964, took credit for creating the first version of the popular dish, when a customer reportedly complained about dry meat in the 1970s.

A tin of Campbell’s tomato soup and some spices made the base of the on-the-fly sauce. The resulting curry has become a favourite for many curry lovers since.

Commonly known by the name Mr Ali, Aslam’s death was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Hey Shish Snobs…Mr Ali Passed away this morning….we are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” the post read. The restaurant closed for 48 hours following the news of his death.

Aslam’s son, Asif Ali, told the Glasgow Times his father had moved to the UK in the late 1950s and had come from a “very, very, very poor background”.

'He made Glasgow and Scotland his home, he did not look back.”

He also said his father set up a number of charities and donated “a lot of money because he was from such humble beginnings”.

Ali’s nephew, Fauzlu Miah posted a tribute to Facebook, saying his uncle was like a father figure and called him “such a beautiful man with a beautiful heart”.

“I Miss you a lot, you will always be in my heart, thoughts and prayers,” he wrote.