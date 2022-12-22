How to perfectly nail a Christmas grazing board

Here is your guide to nailing your Christmas grazing board.

So you've been tasked with making the grazing board for this year's festive gatherings, and you have no idea where to start… Well you're in luck because this is your guide to nailing your Christmas grazing board.

Sebastian Khouri, managing director of TLC Catering Sydney, believes most people botch the mighty grazing spread by making one common mistake.

"The biggest misconception is that you need a massive variety of food that doesn't blend well together," he said.

"This notion of filling a table for the sake of filling it seems to be more important than putting items that blend well together."

Essentially, your board doesn't have to be loaded with food edge to edge for it to be a success.

"Flavour combinations are more important than simply filling a table. For example, brie with chocolate wafer crackers and honey is a taste explosion. Far more effective than throwing random pieces of chocolate on the table," Khouri explained.

Similarly, another key to nailing your festive cheese board is how you lay your snacks out. Gone are the days of smattering food wherever on your board, what you should be aiming for is clean cut set ups, elevations and curated flavour combinations.

Now onto your food selections. Speaking to The Guardian, Andrew Swinscoe urges grazing board artists to not buy your cheese too early at the risk of compromising the beautiful fragrances and flavours.

MARION VAN DIJK/Nelson Mail Another key to nailing your festive cheese board is how you lay your snacks out.

As for which cheeses to choose, the general consensus is to pick out a crowd pleaser, a happy medium and a wildcard.

For example, a camembert, a blue cheese and your wildcard which could be something like a Pesto Spinach Cheddar. Khouri explained that he threw that exact cheddar into the mix for a grazing board he made, and it was a tremendous hit.

"It's a conversation starter, and it tastes amazing! Try things that stand out," Khouri recommends.

The crowd pleaser, happy medium and a wildcard method can also extend to the kind of biscuits you select, too.

As for fruit and vegetables, Khouri says that berries are a must and that fresh produce is one thing you shouldn't compromise on.

"Quality fruit and vegetables, always! Don't compromise on this at all. This is the foundation that cannot be messed with. Make sure the fruit is cut as the table is being set up. You should purchase cold cuts on the day of the event – never before!"

Lastly, your grazing board needs to be clean-cut. "Flow is important. Arrange your snacks in straight lines or in round shapes. Make it fun. But make it flow."

