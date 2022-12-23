Auckland pizzeria earns spot in top international rankings

Dante Pizzeria in Auckland shows how they make their famous pizza.

Heads up Italy, a pizzeria is making international waves all the way from Aotearoa.

Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana, located in the Auckland suburb of Ponsonby, was voted 24th in the world’s best pizzeria awards, 50 Top Pizza.

This is alongside number nine in the Asia-Pacific region and winning the Innovation and Sustainability award.

But what goes into making some of the world’s best Pizza? Co-owners Kevin Morris and Enis Bacova said a big part of it was specially sourcing many of the ingredients they use.

READ MORE:

* It's World Pizza Day – Here are our favourites from around the globe and where to grab a slice in New Zealand

* New Plymouth pizzeria voted among top 21 pizza outlets in NZ

* Deep-dish pizza in Chicago, US: The pizza you must try before you die



“The flour is from Napoli, tomatoes, cheese are from Napoli .. .even the wooden logs we use for the oven are from Napoli,” Bacova said.

“This flour is called Caputo Nuvola, it means cloud. It’s meant to make the crust puffy and cloudy.”

Morris said the story of Dante’s began with his parents, while growing up as a child in the United Kingdom.

“My mum and my grandad, named Dante, cooked food in a very English neighbourhood. There were no Italians. All my friends used to come to our house for lunch and dinner and loved it,” he said.

“All the mums used to ring and complain: ‘Stop feeding my kid because he doesn’t want to eat my food when he comes home.’ That stuck with me for a very long time.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dantes Napoletana Pizzeria owners Kevin Morris and Enis Bacova at their Ponsonby Restaurant in Auckland.

Morris said the state of food when he arrived in New Zealand was “shocking” and very fast-food oriented at the time.

“I thought I could replicate what my mum did, but in Auckland. I could take all the skills that I learned and the passion that I had and show people what real pizza and real Italian food is, so I started Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana”

While Covid-19 hit the business, Bacova said the team had to end expansion into new suburbs, and focus on expanding and growing the businesses they already had.

“We decided to consolidate and change the strategy – instead of expanding horizontally we grew vertically,” he said.

Bacova said they also changed the fermentation method of their dough, fermenting the dough before finishing it and hydrating it well.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The pizza cooking in the wood fire oven. The wood, oven and a large number of ingredients are from Naples, Italy.

The result is a pizza like no other: Light and easy on the digestive system, according to Morris.

“It doesn’t feel like you have concrete in your stomach. You’re full, but you can walk.”

“We focus on three things – for [the pizza] to be easy to digest, to be easy to make and to definitely be tasty,” Bacova said.

Although the pizzeria is already one of the best in the world, Morris and Bacova want to see the quality continue to improve in 2023.

“You love what you do, you have that focus and that goal you want to reach, and it becomes entertaining,” Bacova said.

“We’d love to see next year possibly being the best in the world, and raise that bar again,” Morris said,