So you went strawberry picking? Here's how to get the best out of your berries before they go bad

‘Tis the season of strawberries.

Kiwis love this little red berry and, come summer, we flock to fruit farms across the country in droves to pick and pluck the plumpest we can find.

They’re staples of the classic Christmas pavlova, a sweet snack in-between meals and a much beloved flavour of our favourite desserts, so popular their price hikes make national headlines and their punnets fly off supermarket shelves when they come back in season.

This versatile fruit can do it all, so before you throw out the berries that have gone a bit mushy, why not try out some of these recipes to some more bang for your buck, while reducing food waste at the same time?

Freezing

The simplest way to make the most of your strawberries is to keep them in the freezer, where they’ll last for the next six months.

Frozen strawberries go great in smoothies, make a sweet edition to bowls of granola or yoghurt, or can be thawed out for use in baking.

The possibilities this berry presents in creating desserts and baked goods is seemingly endless, from shortcakes and meringues to loaves and tarts.

You could also opt for homemade strawberry ice cream, or else add your frozen strawberries to a cocktail, sangria, or water jug to keep drinks cool and fruity.

For recipes that aren’t in the realm of dessert-style meals, thawed strawberries can also be used to make sweet salads.

Preserving and jamming

Creating a preserve is also great way to use up your strawberries, and, if left unopened in a cool temperature, these preserves can last you up to 2 years.

Kylee Newton, known as The Modern Preserver, has published two books on preserving, and says preserving foods has grown in popular in conjunction with the sustainability movement.

Philippa Langley/Stuff Kylee Newton first released The Modern Preserver in 2015.

“It has become cool again ... young people are out there gardening, and they do want to know where their food comes from, and they want to preserve and give their food longevity,” Newton says.

She says preserving is a lot easier than many people think – simply wash and cut your fruit and cook until it sets, then fill into a warm sanitised jar (sanitising the jar is essential to avoid bacteria).

Another method of preserving is known as canning, which is more popular in the US, than in New Zealand.

“Americans do preserves quite differently. They have the canning process where they boil the preserves in the jars for 10 minutes after jarring them up,” Newton says.

“It’s not a necessity, it basically keeps the preserve for longer.”

Strawberry jam is another option for getting the best use out of your berries, but you’ll want to get in quick before they start to show signs of going bad.

“Usually with fruit, when you’re making jams, you want the fruit to be at their best,” Newton says.

“They hold the most pectin when they’re at their best ... pectin is the setting element when you’re making jam.”

Unsplash Strawberry jam is another option for getting the best use out of your berries.

Because strawberries can be slightly trickier to work with as their pectin levels are low, Newton likes to create a “French-style sloppy strawberry jam” that can be used for more than just toast.

“Jamming is quite easy, it’s pretty much sugar, an acid element – usually just lemon juice to get the pectin reacting – and heat,” Newton says.

“I like to keep my jams on a pretty high heat in the beginning, so I’m not cooking them for too long to turn into sucrose ... I use a 40% sugar to 60% fruit ratio so that it’s a low-sugar jam compared to traditional jams, which usually use about 100% sugar.

“Sterilising jars is pretty simple as well – you just wash them in hot, soapy water and rinse, dry them upside down and put them in the oven at 100 degrees centigrade for at least 20 minutes.

“The theory around that is that the bacteria would’ve died off at 60-65 degrees, so if your jam and jar are at 100 degrees when you pour in and seal, no bacteria could have possibly existed in that time of sealing.”

Newton says this sloppier version of strawberry jam goes well spread over ice cream, or added to a cake.

Inspired by all the possibilities provided by these berries? Try growing your own at home when the optimal planting season between June and October returns.