One of the best restaurants in Ireland is run by a Kiwi

Michelin chef Jess Murphy is stamping her heritage in Galway with neighbourhood restaurant Kai.

One of Jess Murphy’s earliest food memories involves sitting in the bath with her mum, in their home above the Wairoa Fire Station, while she plucked mallards.

“I might have been four?” she guesses. “I remember all of the ducks coming into the bath and plucking them in there to hang before we had dinner.

“It was always plucking the mallards and rugby in winter, then summertime would be chicken thighs and crayfish on the barbecue, with the cricket blaring on the radio in the background.”

Murphy, an award-winning chef based in Galway, now calls Ireland home, having settled on the rugged west coast in 2003 with her Carlow-born husband David.

But much of what she learnt through a childhood in Hawke’s Bay has carried through into her “slow food, farm-to-fork” restaurant Kai, which regularly sweeps awards and has been named best restaurant in Galway, not to mention best restaurant in all of Ireland.

“In the culinary scene, everyone goes, ‘I’d love to learn to butcher a pig, or to break down a piece of mutton, or go foraging’,” Murphy says. “All that kind of stuff, I already knew it.”

The 43-year-old is chef-patron at Kai, an all-day eatery which was awarded Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand status for good food at good prices in 2017, and won a Green Star for sustainability when the award was introduced in 2021.

Murphy describes Kai as a neighbourhood spot celebrating “really good ingredients” grown by and sourced from local producers.

“We’re a very simplistic, slow food, farm-to-fork restaurant,” she says. “There’s nothing turned into a circle and there’s nothing that was once a food but has been turned into a powder. We don’t use tweezers, we’re very much open-fire, grilled, really quality meat, cheese, vegetables, fish.”

Midway through an Irish winter, a sample menu features wild game; venison with neeps, or swedes, and burnt hispi, and two puddings: dark chocolate and chestnut with creme fraiche gelato or a maple and pecan steamed pudding with Carlow cream.

This is subject to change; Murphy and her team write the menus each day based on the weather, the seasons and ingredients available.

“That way, no one gets stagnant, no one gets bored,” Murphy says.

Murphy left school in her mid-teens when she moved to Napier, cut her teeth in the workforce with a dishwashing job and took a hospitality course at the Eastern Institute of Technology.

Shortly after completing the programme she moved to Rottnest Island off the coast of Western Australia, where she met David, who was working front-of-house at the same restaurant where she got a job.

“From Rottnest we saved enough money for UK visas and after that, headed into Manchester. After Manchester we moved again and proceeded to live in North Wales for around three years.”

In Wrexham, Murphy married David and also “learnt a lot about cheese”, with Wales touted for its high-quality products and “amazing chefs now showing them”.

Murphy was working as sous chef for a celebrated Welsh pub Pant-yr-Ochain, when the newlyweds decided to make the move back to New Zealand to be close to family, buy a house and think about having children.

It wasn’t long into the move that the pair realised they may have pulled the pin on their adventure too early.

Supplied Seasonal salad with romanesco, goat cheese and pomegranate, from Kai restaurant in Galway, Ireland.

“When I moved back to New Zealand at the time, there wasn’t really that much happening that I was excited about,” Murphy says. “Now, the New Zealand culinary scene has completely burst into life, it’s phenomenal.”

The pair packed their bags once again and left, this time for Dublin. She landed a job in a kitchen working under a Michelin-starred chef and embarked upon what was “basically like running a marathon for a year”.

Murphy, the only female chef in the kitchen and quickly learned how to take an “immense” amount of pressure, but realised there was a time limit on how long she wanted to.

A move to Galway – a two and a half hour drive from Dublin, on Ireland’s west coast, saw her step back from the heat of the kitchen to study Irish raw milk cheese and European charcuterie, a time that was“fundamental” in developing the ethos of what Kai would be.

It was 2011 and Ireland was in a financial crisis when Murphy and David bought the restaurant, in what she describes as a “complete fluke”.

She had been friendly with the owners of what had previously been a florist shop, who, nearing retirement age, approached her and asked her if she would think about taking it on as a restaurant.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god yes, I’d love to’. Then I thought, ‘Oh shit, I have no money, it’s 2010 and the whole country has gone bankrupt’.”

Ireland had been hit hard by the global financial crisis and resultant European debt crisis, with GDP contracting by 14% between 2008 and 2014, and unemployment levels rising 14% by 2011.

“It was a scary time, all of my friends had been laid off, no one had a job,” Murphy recalls.

Undeterred, Murphy says she walked to the bank where she took out a loan for around €30,000 [NZ$50,000 today] and had a bank manager help her write up a business plan.

As “everyone was on the dole”, she managed to get the top designers and architects in Galway and Connaught for a discounted rate and convinced David to leave his job as a welder-fabricator to help make her vision for Kai a reality.

While Kai has racked up a number of awards since Murphy opened the doors 12 years ago - most recently an inclusion in San Pellegrino’s 50 Best Discovery awards and in 2015 Ireland’s restaurant of they year - Murphy’s focus is split between the restaurant and mentoring, as well as work with the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

Supplied Kai restaurant, in Ireland's Galway.

Murphy had been working and cooking with refugees in Galway in a bid to record and preserve their food history for some time before the UNHCR approached her to work in support of them abroad.

She has worked with immigrants in Beirut, Syria and Jordan and this year penned a book with a local baker called the United Nations of Cookies, which features 28 recipes for cookies, biscuits and crackers from around the world, sourced from refugees and immigrants.

The book, which includes a short piece from each contributing cook with cultural context, celebrates diversity with recipes for treats such as Malaysian peanut butter cookies and Syrian sesame and pistachio cookies. It won Best Charity Book in Ireland.

In naming Kai, Murphy says it was a means of giving herself a “grounding”.

“I wanted to have a grounding, a home, so I called it Kai,” Murphy explains. “I wanted it to be a home for people who were from New Zealand but also have my heritage stamped in Galway, as well.”

The Kiwi influence extends to Kai’s logo, a hei tiki inspired by the one worn by Murphy’s nana Margaret Lockwood, in a photo hung on the wall of the restaurant.

“I have her in the restaurant because I wanted a strong matriarchal kind of vibe to the restaurant. Obviously there not being that many female head chefs, I wanted to really hit that home,” Murphy says.

Murphy is committed to helping an “extraordinary movement” of emerging female chefs in Ireland crack into the hospitality industry.

Her kitchen is 50% women and she is “proud” to have mentored a number of Ireland’s “up-and-coming female chefs”.

“Giving them a hand up and pushing younger ones forward is important, because they’re the future. Because [when] you’ve won your ‘Best Chef in Ireland,’ you’ve won your Bib Gourmand, you've won your Green Star...

“Now it’s time for the next generation, and you need to be pushing them forward. “