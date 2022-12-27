Volodymyr Zelenskyy gets 'strong and refreshing' cocktail named in his honour

Winston Churchill was as good at drinking champagne as he was at leading a nation through war.

His quotes on the second issue are legendary. Less well-known are his opinions on the first.

However, he did once note that champagne should be “cold, dry and preferably free”. He also opined that “a magnum [of champagne] is ideal for two gentlemen at lunch as long as one gentleman is not drinking”.

I was reminded of Churchill’s penchant for a full-bodied Pol Roger as I observed the crafting of a new cocktail created to honour Ukraine’s wartime leader.

READ MORE:

* In Ukraine, a new wartime debate has emerged: When is Christmas?

* Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on

* Amid a show of unity, Zelenskyy and Biden differ on key war needs

* Zelenskyy visits the White House: 'No compromises' in reaching peace, says Ukraine leader



The Zelenskyy Cocktail has been concocted by the Special Forces Club, one of the most secretive private members clubs in the world.

It has never before allowed publicity and photography inside is forbidden, meaning that the cocktail’s first public outing was moved to another London location.

The Special Forces Club wants the Zelenskyy Cocktail to be enjoyed as widely as possible to support Ukraine in the face of continued Russian brutality.

Aliona Hlivco, the cocktail’s co-creator and a former Ukrainian MP, said that the idea for the drink came from a dinner with Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to London, a week before February’s invasion.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP The Special Forces Club has invented a cocktail in honour of the Ukraine leader.

“We knew there was going to be an attack,” she said. “President Zelenskyy has proved his strength and resilience and willingness to stay and fight for his country. Special Forces Club members decided to create a drink in that guise.”

The recipe requires a horilka, the proper Ukrainian word for vodka, of at least 40%.

For the tasting, Prystaiko gifted a bottle of Hetman Petro Sahaidachny horilka, named after a founding father of Ukraine.

Next, an equal measure of samohon, sometimes, ominously called “Ukrainian moonshine”, a strong alcoholic mix flavoured with herbs, filtered and left to settle for a few weeks.

Hlivco used her great-grandmother’s recipe for samohon, a potent mix that Maria Dovganska made using the botanicals she sourced in the fields and hedgerows of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP The Ukraine leader has become the face of the war in Ukraine.

“My great-grandmother was in the Second World War,” Hlivco said. “She told me the only thing that enabled her to survive the war and the famine that followed was 50mg of her samohon every day, made from home-grown grapes.

“It kills bacteria and is good for stomach bugs. She said it kept her warm.”

Samohon can be as strong as 90%, but Dovganska kept hers to two-thirds of that strength.

“She said, ‘Have 50mg of Samohon every day and you’ll live as long as me’,” Hlivco recalled.

The Little Bat Bar in Islington, north London, did not have samohon, so a similarly strong pear eau de vie was used instead.

The cocktail is finished off with shampanske, a Ukrainian sparkling wine typically made from grapes grown in Odesa and Crimea.

Paul Beaver, a historian and the chairman of the Special Forces Club’s champagne society, said: “The most important thing to remember, if one is going to create a cocktail on behalf of a country at war, is that the last thing to do is use ingredients from the oppressor.

“It would, therefore, be outrageous to use vodka.”

Hlivco’s brother worked in logistics prior to the February 24 invasion, but joined the army as soon as Russian tanks rolled over the border.

She is not sure exactly where he is in Ukraine, or when she will see him again, adding: “It’s quite surreal to have him there.”

Uncredited/AP Ukrainian servicewomen pose for a photo with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The cocktail was created for people like Zelenskyy and her brother, resisting Russian aggression.

“He’s on constant watch and we’re supporting from the side,” Hlivco said.

Louis, the manager of the Little Bat Bar, said that his venue was “trying to do our little part to support Ukraine” by adopting as its house vodka the Ukrainian brand of Nemiroff.

He described the Zelensky Cocktail as “long, fresh and astringent”. He said that similar cocktails could be “decadent and challenging”, but this drink was “accessible” and “an easy way into champagne cocktails”.

The drink is included in a cocktail collection, on private circulation only, which supports the Special Forces Club benevolent fund.

To attempt to describe the flavour is to try to capture the sensory overload of standing next to a Himars rocket as it explodes in a herb garden.

Beaver said that the Zelenskyy Cocktail was “strong and enduring, a cocktail for our time”, and is happy to share one with “anyone who has fought with us and shown the spirit of resistance”.

At which point, those who were still able to stand were instructed to face Kyiv and raise a glass to Ukraine, its people and their president.