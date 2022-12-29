The biggest jump was in fruit and vegetables, up 20% compared to November 2021.

OPINION: If 2022 had a sense of humour, it kept it to itself. War in Ukraine, one of the wettest winters on record, and the rising cost of almost everything tried many Kiwis' patience.

But it wasn't all bad: on the plus side, butter was finally back. Once considered a no-go thanks to its connection with increased cholesterol levels and clogged arteries, this year, the creamy spread returned to favour - thanks mainly to butter boards.

The natural successor to dessert boards and breakfast boards, the dairy version saw foodies smear softened butter onto wooden surfaces, flavour it with everything from prosciutto to honey and call it an appetiser.

Some criticised butter boards for being messy, wasteful and ripe for germs, while others just wondered how to get the greasy stains out of their boards. At least the dairy farmers were happy.

READ MORE:

* The best canape, platter and drinks recipes for your New Year's Eve party

* Five big money trends to look out for in 2023

* A toast to the region's food and drink success stories in 2022



Other food trends to emerge in 2022 included foraging (again), chocolate bars with te reo Māori names and, following on from its coconut, almond, oat and pea relatives, potato milk.

But trends, as we know, can be fickle beasts, hard to predict and even harder to maintain. Even more so when it comes to the food and beverage sector where consumers' fickle palates, supply and demand and social media crazes can see flavours and cuisines dip in and out of fashion.

So what will we be eating and drinking in 2023?

A recent report by US supermarket chain Whole Foods predicted that next year we'll not only learn how to correctly pronounce Yaupon (your-pawn), we'll also be sipping it. A type of herbal tea made from the leaves of the yaupon bush, the only known native North American caffeinated plant, yaupon tea has a mild, earthy flavour.

123RF Considered to be the oldest cultivated fruit in the world, dates may be about to hit the big time.

The report showed that traditionally Native Americans brewed yaupon leaves into medicinal tea and prepared it as a "black drink" for purification rituals to induce vomiting. Clearly, the 2023 version won't do that: experts say yaupon tea is packed with antioxidants and offers numerous health benefits including promoting brain function, decreasing inflammation and protection against conditions such as diabetes.

Folks who know about these things believe yaupon tea will pop up in drinks and bar menus globally, particularly in kombucha and cocktails.

Prepare to be surprised: 2023 is also predicted to be the year of the date. Or, as it's known in my house, the shrivelled brown things thrown into scones or stuffed with cream cheese when inspiration is short and guests are about to arrive.

Considered to be the oldest cultivated fruit in the world, recorded at least 50 million years ago, it's fair to say that the last time dates were on the culinary hot list, Cleopatra was flirting with a certain Roman emperor.

123RF The health benefits of a tea brewed from yaupon leaves may be better appreciated in the coming year.

But experts believe that 2023 is when dates will make their big comeback, mainly as an alternative to sugar. Often referred to as "nature's candy" dates are predicted to hit peak popularity in fruit form, after being dehydrated or turned into date syrup or paste. They're also likely to show up in protein bars, overnight oats and even ketchup.

Avocado oil will catch on

Another oldie but goodie tipped to find its way into supermarket trolleys next year is avocado oil. The humble oil has always had its fans: the health conscious who adore its beta carotene, beauty fans who use it as a skin moisturiser and to tame frizzy hair, and cooks who worship at its neutral flavour and high-smoke point temple.

But 2023 could be the year avo oil finds its way into an increasing range of foods, from mayonnaise and salad dressings to potato chips.

If you've glanced at TikTok lately, buried among the dancing dogs and 50 ways to contour your face is a food trend that has been gaining traction.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Avocado oil could be about to make a comeback.

'Pulp with Purpose' might sound like the name of a juice bar but it actually refers to one of the hottest food and beverage trends of 2023 - using up the nut and oat pulp left over after making non-dairy alternative milks such as almond and oat milk.

Call it a response to straitened economic circumstances, a need for a sprinkling of magic on the tough reality of putting food on the table, but thriftiness could well be the buzzword of 2023. And like generations before us, that means finding ways to recycle, up-cycle and squeeze the most out of everything - including the by-products of food often wasted.

Enter pulp with purpose, where clever TikTok users have been turning the pulped remains of milk making into an alternative for flour and baking mixes. Spread the pulp on a baking tray, whack it in the oven to dehydrate for a few hours and get baking.

Expect to see more kelp products popping up next year, possibly in the form of chips or even noodles.

Either way, it's a win because not only is the algae nutritious and versatile, it's also a big tick for those who care about the environment: kelp is an algae that can help absorb carbon in the atmosphere and doesn't require freshwater or added nutrients.

And in case you're worried about how to get your five-plus fruit and veggies a day, 2023 might make that a bit easier. A quick look into the culinary crystal ball shows that plant-based pasta is set to take off.

You might have heard of pasta made from zucchini, cauliflower and chickpeas but now experts say noodles from pumpkin, the heart of palm trees and green bananas could help sneak in a serving of produce. Bon appetit.