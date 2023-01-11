TikTok video reveals how to perfectly poach an egg in 44 seconds: 'Obsessed'

Dana Gordon's mum shared her new trick to making poached eggs in 44 seconds.

The perfect poached eggs don't have to be a pipe-dream you can only get your hands on for $27 at your local café.

They are a breakfast delicacy we all aspire to whip up on a Sunday morning. But poached eggs can also be frustratingly easy to get wrong.

An influencer on TikTok recently shared her new secret to making the ultimate poached eggs in under a minute, revealing her mum recently learned the trick to making them in the microwave.

In the now-viral video, Dana Gordon's savvy chef mum demonstrated her easy recipe for poached eggs, and it took less than one minute.

"My mum is obsessed with TikTok and this new hack," Gordon captioned her clip.

As she explains, the recipe involves cracking the whole egg into a Pyrex dish and covering it with just enough water to cover the yolk.

She then put it in the microwave for just 44 seconds. "It can go between 36 and 45 seconds," she said.

After the egg was sufficiently heated in the microwave, she took it out and the water around it was white in colour.

"Here it comes, the perfect poached egg," Gordon's mum narrated, lifting the egg out of the bowl and placing it on a plate.

She then cut into the egg with a fork to reveal the gooey goodness inside. It was, indeed, perfectly cooked.

And it seems 1.3 million people were left impressed with the breakfast hack, with the video clocking over one million views in a week.

Gordon's TikTok followers enthused about the 44-second recipe in the comment section and vowed to try the egg tick themselves.

TikTok She simply microwaves the cracked egg in water for 35-45 seconds.

Some also shared their own tips for taking the poached egg to the next level.

"Put it on a paper towel when finished to absorb the water," one person advised.

Another added: "Add a drop of white vinegar and it keeps the egg white from floating around."

Some noted they had always made poached eggs in boiling water, instead of using the microwave, while others claimed they have been cooking their breakfast like this for years.

This isn't the first (and won't be the last) time eggs have become a viral subject on the popular video app.

In 2021, a chef shared a similarly popular hack for cooking poached eggs using a ladle and boiling water.

TikTok account Caught Snackin', which is run by three London-based chefs, posted a tutorial in November 2021, explaining the ultimate poached egg hack that will "change your brunch game forever".

All you need is a ladle, a pan of boiling water, and an egg. You poach the egg by cracking it into the ladle and holding it over the water until it turns opaque in colour.