Tāmaki Makaurau named as one of the best places to eat in 2023

Tāmaki Makaurau was described as a coastal dining scene celebrating its Māori roots. (File photo)

Food website Eater has included Auckland in its guide to the best cities to eat in this year.

Eater highlighted 11 locations, including Tāmaki Makaurau for which it listed 38 “essential” restaurants.

Alongside Aotearoa, cities in North Carolina, New Mexico, Guatemala, Sweden, England, Italy, Senegal, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam were named as the best places to eat in 2023.

Eater said when picking 2023 dining destinations they thought not just about must-try dishes, but aspects of meals that made them feel immersive, “the people, environment, culture, and history behind foods”.

READ MORE:

* Te Pāti Māori plans for a big 2023, but happy to stay cross bench

* Auckland's hidden pā sites and the fight for preservation

* Majority of Aucklanders in NowNext survey embrace multicultural identity



Tāmaki Makaurau was described as a coastal dining scene celebrating its Māori roots.

Food writer Hillary Eaton​ said: “To eat across Tāmaki Makaurau is to experience a dining scene happily in flux.”

There had long been a push to recognise and return to Māori culture, including the everyday use of te reo Māori by both Māori and Pākehā, Eaton said.

“Since 2020 that long-overdue culture shift has only accelerated, and – though the process is very much ongoing – restaurants have played a unique part, restoring foodways that were nearly lost and using the original names for local ingredients in place of English counterpart.”

Stuff New Zealand’s Covid-19 lockdown impacted the country far beyond healthcare, Eaton said. (File photo)

Covid-19’s impact on the agricultural trade also created a renewed interest in chefs working with crops typically grown for export, Eaton said.

“The city has welcomed the return home of overseas New Zealanders, who bring new culinary prowess to indigenous flavors and flora.”

“Returning visitors will find a modern Aotearoa cuisine utilising endemic ingredients and indigenous techniques that all feels distinctly of the moment.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland’s iconic Coco’s Cantina restaurant was included on the list. (File photo)

While most of the list was made up of central Auckland hot spots, two notable south Auckland restaurants were also included.

Tanz Ktchn in Ōtara was one of them.

“Slinging comfort dishes from the Cook Islands, Tanz Ktchn makes all of your combo plate dreams come true,” she said.

As was Try It Out, a Vietnamese restaurant in Ōtāhuhu, which opens at 10am.

”The menu is vast and covers all of the country’s regions with banh mi, bún bò huê, and light and crispy bánh xèo stuffed with huge prawns and bean sprouts.”

Out West, New Lynn’s Malaysian restaurant Bunga Raya got a shout-out.

“Possibly the best thing about Bunga Raya is “Aunty” Rita Lim, who owns this popular Malaysian restaurant with her husband, John.”

On the North Shre you can experience the charming hospitality of chef-owner Jason Kim at his Milford restaurant Tokki, Eaton said.

Eater’s sister publication Punch released a list the greatest drinking destinations in 2023, and New Zealand was not included.

Eater’s essential Tāmaki Makaurau restaurants for 2023