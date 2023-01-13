A Taste of Taranaki: The Alabama mum talking up Taranaki's best tucker

Taranaki is proving to be a food lovers paradise for food blogger Amber Mathew.

Amber Mathew knows Taranaki by its flavours, including a still-warm doughnut at Oakura beach at dawn, biting into fresh cornbread from Gamma Ray’s to ease a bout of homesickness, and gorging on smoky meats as a judge in a barbecue competition.

As a keen foodie who loves to write, her blog Tasty In Taranaki gives her a perfect reason to eat out everywhere she goes.

“Food is something that helps people connect,” she said. “I’ve always loved writing, and I love eating, so I put them together.

“I grew up in a family full of women who were always cooking. There was food at every event, family events, holiday events, church events, there was always food,” she said.

READ MORE:

* A taste of Taranaki: The grower putting broccoli on your plate

* A taste of Taranaki: Paradise Valley Berry Farm and the strawberry fields popular with birds and pickers alike

* A taste of Taranaki: No time to loaf for South Taranaki's sourdough king



ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Amber Mathew runs Tasty in Taranaki a food blog that promotes local producers and eateries.

Originally from Alabama, Mathew moved to Taranaki about five years ago with her husband Abbey and their three sons, now aged 6, 8 and 14.

She started Tasty in Taranaki about 18 months ago, and writes about her adventures when she has time, regularly updates her Instagram and Facebook pages, and writes for Live Magazine.

“I was a stay-at-home mum and I felt the need for something for myself, you know when everything you do gets undone in five minutes,” she said.

“I’ve always been out and about, trying new restaurants, and I would often have friends asking me where they should go, where they could take their kids, so I thought, why not write about it.”

What began as a hobby has opened the door to opportunities, including a part-time role as marketing co-ordinator for the Taranaki Farmers’ Market, and she has some other clients too.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Mathew aims to promote the region's eateries and producers, she's not a critic.

”I certainly enjoy what I do, it’s more of a guilty pleasure than a job,” she said.

“I love the Taranaki food scene, I love being part of it. I’m not going out to be a food critic, I’m trying to highlight the great food we have in this region.”

We meet her at lunchtime at New Plymouth’s Liardet St Project, one of her favourite places for lunch (although she has a lot of favourite places).

“I can come here with anybody – family, by myself, friends,” she said.

“No matter who I bring, we’ll find something delicious, and we’ll have a good time.”

She does a round of the food trucks and orders a trio of different dishes – a Nerf Herder burger from Gamma Ray’s, Kahukai’s ceviche poke bowl, and a bahn mi from Viet Nom Nom.

As predicted, all three are delicious.

Between bites and photographs, Mathews rattles off recommendations for meals all round the region.

And she’s not expecting to run out of inspiration any time soon.

“There’s so much more to explore. It’s really cool to find these people bringing diverse flavours and different foods to the people here.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Mathew says she's not likely to run out of ideas any time soon.

At home, the Mathew family goes in for simple, tasty tucker.

“I love spending time in kitchens and helping cook, but I’m not a good cook,” she said.

“Oftentimes it’s tacos, we love tacos, they’re easy, and it's an easy way to get vegetables into them.”

The family is about to head home to the USA for a month, their first trip in a few years, due to Covid.

“The kids haven’t seen their grandparents for 4 ½ years.”

She has already teed up a gathering with old friends at her favourite barbecue joint, Brad’s, in Alabama. It’s just one of about 50 places she hopes to visit while they're there.