Restaurant owner refuses to remove bun from burger for gluten-free diner

A restaurant in the US has upset a customer after they refused to remove a bun for a patron who requested a gluten-free meal.

"This is a new restaurant that opened up in my town and their response to gluten allergies," a Redditer shared on the 'Mildly Infuriating' thread.

"Visited (unnamed restaurant) yesterday," the customer wrote. "Beautiful interior design, quite a section of bourbon. Unfortunately the server (or the kitchen) was quite inflexible. We had someone who had a gluten-free dietary need and they ordered a burger and requested to leave the bun off."

"This simple request was not able to be met," the post continued. "The server claimed there would simply be no modification to any menu item. Leaving ﻿a bun off a burger seems to be a reasonable request for someone to meet their dietary needs and not be difficult for a kitchen staff. It is a shame, a good bourbon restaurant to take out of town'ers to but I would be too embarrassed to do so in future."

Clearly never having heard of gluten allergies/intolerances, the business owner responded: "But is it a burger if there is no bun? We feel very strongly about our burgers having buns and we can't be responsible for removing our burger's buns willy-nilly.

"The bun removal procedure has to be performed by the guest strictly for liability purposes," they continue. Simply for burger retention alone, all future burgers need to have the assurance that they will leave our kitchen with their buns intact. What happens to them at the table is out of our hands."

Many Redditers were quick to dispute the business owner's defence, with former and current servers explaining bun-free burgers are requested often for a number of reasons and have been for some time.﻿

"I worked at Hardee's 24 years ago and people would request no bun," one explained.﻿

﻿"I swear there was a time where lettuce wrap instead of bun was an item on the menu," another said.

"In-n-Out lets you order a lettuce wrapped burger from their not-so-secret menu. It's delicious as well," one added.

"I currently work at a Five Guys and take at least one bunless order a day," another server commented.

One server spoke of "bunless" burger requests being made for low-carb reasons.

"Low-carb diet was popular when I worked a BK (Burger King) and Steak n Shake. At BK I think we had a low-carb option that was just the burger in a salad bowl with all the toppings minus the burger bun and side salad/fruit instead of fries," the added.

Another shared the story: "I remember Arnold (Schwarzenegger) talking about how him and his body building buddies would make fun of whoever eats their burger with a bun at their table. Trying to max out the protein And keep each other on track I guess."﻿

"This was a really big thing when Atkins was really popular. Even places like McDonald's would let you order w/o bun," another said. "I want to say that it was even on the menu (and still is for some fast food restaurants, like Subway). This was kind of silly on the restaurant's part. They would have actually saved money on the cost of the bun. Instead, they earned a bad review."

Another explained: "But no bun is as simple as hold the mustard or lettuce. McDonalds can do it, so its expected anyone can. And plenty of places offer an up charge for gluten-free buns, so they really are terrible at knowing their market and customer expectations/demands."﻿

"As a restaurant owner and chef of 16 years this is so stupid and bad business," another said.

