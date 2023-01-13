Easy storage trick to make berries last longer: 'You don't have to throw half of them away'

An Aussie TikToker has shared her shock at discovering how long berries last when they are placed in jars.

"Who was going to tell me?" @tinytonics says in the video.

"Who was going to tell me that if you store strawberries in jars, you don't have to sacrifice half of them to the strawberries gods?

"You don't have to throw half of them away ... they last, like, two weeks."

It seems the trick works with other berries too, with a Reddit thread explaining you can do the same with raspberries and blueberries as well.

"Putting berries/fruits/veggies in glass jars in the fridge will extend how long they are good for significantly," a Redditer explained in the site's 'Frugal' thread this week.

"I'm surprised, I thought fruit was not supposed to be kept in airtight containers? My apples last way, way longer when I do not have them in airtight containers, for example," one person questioned.

"Some fruits are like that, but berries are an exception. I've done this with blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries and I swear they last 2-3x longer," another commenter replied.

TikTok A TikToker explained her delight after trying the jar storage trick with her strawberries.

"The key is to not wash them before storing them, only wash what you take out to eat."

It seems the reason the jars work so well is because they are airtight, although this doesn't seem to work for all fruits and for vegetables.

"I'm sure there is science behind it, but I'll pretend it's magic. I've noticed glass containers do wonders for strawberries for sure," one Redditer shared.

"Mason jars are a handy thing to keep around. I also like to save large glass jars from sauce and salsa."﻿

Another suggested the trick works so well because the jars protect the berries from "other bacteria."

"Even without science its no secret your fridge is filled with bacteria. I bet this method works for anything. Though I too have been doing this with fruit and can say for sure it works great," they commented.

TikTok Redditers have shared the same discovery with blueberries and raspberries.

Some added that using paper towels to line the bottom of the jars makes this berry hack work even better.

"Put a paper towel in the jar first then put all the strawberries in the jar. The paper towel helps with moisture control," one TikToker said.

