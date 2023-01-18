What is going on with Mark Wahlberg's New Zealand burger joint, Wahlburgers?

Four months after its originally planned opening date, Mark Wahlberg’s casual dining restaurant on Auckland’s Princes Wharf is finally looking set to open.

Now twice-delayed, with a new February date in place, electricians and Wahlburgers staff could be seen at the site that previously housed popular restaurant Euro for 22 years.

During a visit to the site, Wahlburgers Auckland manager Cymone Marriner told Stuff Kiwis could expect to dine on the celebrity endorsed burgers by the “end of February.”

Equipment still wrapped in plastic and other necessities hidden under covers could be seen throughout the soon-to-be burger joint, giving the impression of an iminent opening .

Despite boasting a prime real estate spot with a dining area on the edge of Auckland’s wharf, New Zealand’s first Wahlburgers has sat empty for the last year as behind-the-scenes issues have continuously pushed back hopes of opening.

Kiwis were first promised a taste of Wahlburgers, which is co-owned by the rapper-turned-actor once known as Marky Mark alongside brothers Donnie, a founding member of New Kids on the Block and star of TV’s Blue Bloods, and Paul, a chef and star of the family’s reality show, back in May 2022, by United Cinemas chief executive Sam Mustaca.

Mustaca did not provide an exact opening date at the time, but later confirmed to Stuff the restaurant opening was originally scheduled for September-November 2022.

However, following shipping delays of essential equipment from the US, Mustaca said New Zealand would instead have to wait until November-December 2022 to visit the Auckland Wahlburgers location – a plan that never came to fruition.

“With shipments out of the US and procurements, we can’t give an exact date, but we’re doing our best,” Muscata said at the time.

“It might be end of November, it might be first week of December – somewhere later than what we hoped for.”

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Signage for Euro, the restaurant which previously held Wahlburgers’ location, could still be seen outside.

At the time, Mustaca said there was no chance Kiwis would have to wait until 2023 – now, however, he says we can expect Auckland’s Wahlburgers to open “sometime in February.”

He says shipping issues have been “absolutely horrible,” and a container expected to arrive before Christmas still hasn’t been seen. Wahlburgers staff have been told to expect their shipment by the end of January.

smh A burger from Wahlburgers in Sydney.

All the restaurant’s proprietary products are sourced from the US, while all food produce will come from New Zealand.

Mustaca is currently facing an assault charge in his home country Australia, however the business tycoon says the impact of his legal troubles on the rollout of Auckland’s Wahlburgers is “nothing at all.”

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff The side door of Auckland’s Wahlburgers, where packaged equipment could be seen

While Kiwis have been waiting for their A-List burger fix, foodies across the ditch were able to enjoy a Wahlburgers opening in Queensland’s Surfers Paradise last October.

As for the arrival of Marky Mark himself? Mustaca said the actor and his brothers would still tour their Australia and New Zealand locations once all planned sites have opened.

STEVEN SIEWERT/smh Roy and Sam Mustaca, owners and operators of United Cinemas and the Australian partners in the Wahlburgers operation.

Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg visited the Wahlburgers Sydney location last December.

Another NZ Wahlburgers is expected to open in Queenstown between April-May 2023 in the tourist town’s Upper Village.

A Tauranga location is also on the cards for 2023.