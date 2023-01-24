Cheap eats: Mum shows how to make school lunches for less than the cost of a bakery sandwich

How to make five school lunches for less than the price of a bakery sandwich

It is possible to send kids to school with a healthy, filling and appetising lunch that costs less than a bakery sandwich, says Kathrine Lynch.

Having compiled a weekly menu for her two school-aged children, Lynch, founder of meal plan company the Daily Menu, says the most important tool for a parent is to plan ahead.

She says many New Zealanders plan out big meals like dinners, but forget to do the same with other meals.

But with food prices increasing faster than any time since 1990, even a rough lunch plan, with foods your kids enjoy, can go a long way to keeping costs down and avoiding last minute packaged snacks. Especially if you keep an eye out for specials at the supermarket (such as Lynch’s mango, which cost $5 for three fruit).

Lynch shopped at Pak ‘n Save Mill Street in Hamilton, and spent a total of $48.52 on ingredients for five lunches for two children.

The average cost of each lunch was $4.85.

By contrast Auckland chain Hollywood Bakery sells white bread sandwiches for $6.90, and you could pay up to $6 for a sandwich at Coupland’s Bakeries in Christchurch.

Monday

Ham, cheese, carrot and mayonnaise wrap; popcorn; banana; rice crackers; hummus; yoghurt; frozen strawberries

Lynch says when she plans her own children’s meals, she ensures they have enough food to see them through three food breaks per day. She makes sure to not pack so much that food is brought home and wasted at the end of the day.

Rather than flavoured yoghurt, which is more expensive and contains more sugar, Lynch buys plain yoghurt, which she flavours with frozen berries or fruit.

Popcorn is also an easy, cheap snack option that goes down very well with Lynch’s own children.

“My kids have been eating it plain, they haven’t asked for any flavouring. They’re quite happy to have it as is,” she says.

Supplied Meal one: Ham, cheese, carrot & mayonnaise wrap, popcorn, banana, rice crackers, hummus, yoghurt, frozen strawberries.

Tuesday

Ham, cheese and mayonnaise sandwich; popcorn; hummus; rice crackers; yoghurt; frozen strawberries; carrot sticks

Kids - like adults - enjoy variety, says Lynch. But making different lunches does not mean having to buy a huge number of ingredients. By swapping a wrap for a sandwich, the children have something new for Tuesday’s lunch, without having to increase the shopping cost dramatically.

“As soon as you buy more things, that’s extra added cost,” she says.

“I was looking at the ten or so ingredients I did buy, and how I could make it varied for the kids.”

Supplied Meal two: Ham, cheese & mayonnaise sandwich, popcorn, hummus, rice crackers, yoghurt, frozen strawberries, carrot sticks.

Wednesday

Ham and cheese toasted sandwich; mango; popcorn; carrot sticks; hummus

Another way to add variety to sandwiches or wraps is to toast them, says Lynch. Without needing new ingredients, it adds something different to the children's meal for the day.

The sandwich or wrap is important as it will fill your child up, says Lynch. She also always ensures each meal has at least one piece of fruit.

Items like crackers and hummus, she says, also help fill them up more than a packet of chips – and they are healthier options.

Supplied Meal three: Ham and cheese toasted sandwich, mango, popcorn, carrot sticks, hummus.

Thursday

Ham and cheese toasted wrap; yoghurt; mango; banana; hummus; rice crackers

When it comes to kids’ lunches, it is important that the food looks appetising and accessible enough for your child to want to eat, says Lynch.

It is why she uses bento-style lunch boxes.

“If food looks really nice, and they don’t have to open up packets or tin foil. It’s ready to eat, it’s easy for them to eat,” she says.

“Put [in] lots of colour. It makes it really fun for the kids ... it works really well for fussy kids.”

Supplied Meal four: Ham and cheese toasted wrap, yoghurt, mango, banana, hummus, rice crackers.

Friday

Ham and mayonnaise sandwich roll ups; yoghurt; frozen strawberries; mango; carrot sticks; hummus; rice crackers; cheese

Hummus serves two functions, says Lynch. It helps fill your child up, but can also add flavour and excitement to vegetable sticks. You can also try homemade guacamole or salsa for variety.

It’s also important to cater your child’s lunchbox to their own preferences. If food is coming home most days, send them to school with a little less.

This is especially true with things like cheese that do not last well after a day out. They can always have it as a snack after school.

Giving your own kids choices when it comes to lunchbox planning is also a great idea, says Lynch, and will make them more likely to eat what they leave the house with.

“A cool thing I do is we make a list each week of all the filling options, different snacks and one treat, so they decide their own lunchbox menu.”

Supplied Meal five: Ham and mayonnaise sandwich roll ups, yoghurt, frozen strawberries, mango, carrot sticks, hummus, rice crackers, cheese.

Lynch’s shopping list

Value Popping Corn 300g $2.29

Gopala N750g natural yoghurt 1kg $2.89

Pam’s frozen strawwberries 500g $5.79

Lisas Original Hummus 200g $3.29

Pams rice crackers x2 $2.58

Carrots x5 $1.27

Mainland Edam cheese 500g $10.89

Farrah’s snack wraps $5.89

ham 250g $3.45

Bobby bananas bunch $3.49

mangos x3 $5.00

North’s wheatmeal bread $1.69

Total cost: $48.52

How are you keeping the cost of lunches down? Share your frugal food tips in the comments below!